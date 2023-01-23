Top 5 Forwards in FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

- Advertisement -

The Hockey World Cup started in great style on the 13th of January 2023. India is hosting the hockey world cup for the fourth time where 16 teams are competing with each other to get their hands on the trophy. Many teams are strong contenders in this hockey world cup 2023. The defending champions Belgium are looking solid yet again with teams like Australia, and Germany, heavily relying on their best hockey players to do the bulk of the job. Let us have a look at the top forwards in the hockey world cup 2023.

Top 5 forwards in Hockey World Cup 2023

Player Country Theirry Brinkman Netherlands Maico Casella Argentia Gurjant Singh India Tom Boon Belgium Christopher Ruhr Germany

Theirry Brinkman (Netherlands)

Brinkman first appeared on the world stage as a 20-year-old in 2015. He is an experienced campaigner for the team in orange with 140 games under his belt scoring 55 goals for the national side. Brinkman is the skipper of the Netherlands team and will look to avenge the disappointing loss in the final against Belgium in 2018.

Maico Casella (Argentina)

Argentina is led by Maico Casella, a brilliant and talented forward who can score fantastic goals, during the World Cup. He made his debut for the Argentina team for the 2019 Pan American Games. They defeated Canada 5-2 in the championship match to win the gold medal. With Leandro Tolini, he shared the competition’s scoring lead with 10 goals. He was a candidate for the 2019 FIH Rising Star of the Year Award in December. He was selected to represent Argentina at the 2020 Summer Olympics on June 25, 2021.

Gurjant Singh (India)

Gurjant plays hockey for India as a Forward. Gurjant participated in the 2016 Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup in Lucknow, India, as a member of the Indian hockey squad. Bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Gold at the 2017 Dhaka Asia Cup, Gold at the 2018 Muscat Asian Champions Trophy, and Bronze at the 2016–17 Bhubaneshwar Hockey World League are just a few of the player’s accolades.

Tom Boon (Belgium)

Belgium’s chances in the World Cup depend a lot on how their star forward Tom Boon fairs in the tournament. Boon was pivotal for Belgium in the last World Cup helping Belgium to get on the podium for the first time. Tom has scored 149 goals in 203 games that he has been part of.

Christopher Ruhr (Germany)

Ruhr announced himself on the biggest stage as a 19-year-old teenager. He is one of the best hockey players of this generation. The German forward won the award for FIH Rising star of the year twice in 2013 and 2015. Since then, he has been a very crucial member of the side. Ruhr, the forward of the German side has a lot of experience with him playing 169 games for the country scoring 66 goals in his career. The form of Ruhr is very important for the German side to go all the way in the tournament.

*The numbers are before the start of the Hockey World Cup 2023

