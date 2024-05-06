Former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik Alleges Cheating Against Indian GM Nihal Sarin in Online Chess

- Advertisement -

Former world chess champion Vladimir Kramnik has accused Indian grandmaster Nihal Sarin of cheating during online chess games. This isn’t Kramnik’s first time expressing skepticism about other players’ integrity, he previously accused American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura of cheating in blitz chess. Due to Kramnik’s repeated allegations against various players, Chess.com, a popular platform for online chess and networking, suspended his blog and restricted his account. Although Kramnik didn’t directly mention Sarin’s name, he suggested that the results against top-10 players had an improbability rate of ‘99.9999%’.

Justification is that it is mathematicaly 99,9999% impossible. If you and other people commenting here dont bother your opinions match mathematical FACTS, it is not my problem,but yours gentlemen. And you even dare "shaming" me for being adequate and sane, sticking to REALITY 🫣 — Vladimir Kramnik (@VBkramnik) May 4, 2024

In response to Kramnik’s remarks, Priyadarshan Banjan, Nihal’s manager, proposed a direct esports competition to address his curiosity. Nevertheless, Kramnik suggested that it would be more fitting to arrange a match between Nihal and Alireza Firouzja.

Dear Sir,

1. the player was already named by someone

2. I have no curiosity whatsoever here,just publishing TRUE statistics,according to it, the player had shown BEST EVER in history of chess performance against top 10 players in 30+ games in a row, my congratulations but 👇 — Vladimir Kramnik (@VBkramnik) May 4, 2024

