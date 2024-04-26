Former Shooter Ronjan Sodhi Seeks Chef De Mission Position for Paris Olympics

- Advertisement -

Renowned shooter and Khel Ratna awardee Ronjan Sodhi has expressed his interest in becoming the chef-de-mission for the Indian delegation at the upcoming Paris Olympics. The seasoned athlete, who has earned multiple medals across World Cups, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games, decided to put forth his application for the role after M C Mary Kom, a six-time world boxing champion, stepped down from the position due to personal reasons. The Indian Olympic Association had announced Mary Kom’s appointment on March 21, but she resigned on April 12. Mary Kom is also known for her bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Sodhi, a double trap shooting champion with a gold medal from the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou and a two-time World Cup Final winner, mentioned that he had submitted his qualifications to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Ajay Narang, who serves as the executive assistant to the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), P. T. Usha, announced on Thursday that the IOA received both an email and a letter from Sodhi applying for the role of chef-de-mission for the Games. The Games are set to take place from July 26 to August 11.

