The Ultimate Food to Boost Immunity against Coronavirus | Fast&Up

Feared about the deadly Coronavirus? Here’s the Ultimate food to boost immunity…

“Precaution is better than cure,” our forefathers often said. But this adage has gained a whole new meaning in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. The government, the celebrities, and every social media post that you check, all are saying just one thing – “Take Precautions!” And quite naturally so, since we don’t have a COVID-19 vaccine yet.

But precaution doesn’t only involve maintaining hygiene and avoiding public places. It also involves developing your immunity to help you fight against the virus, should you contract it in the worst-case scenario.

Building your immunity is not that big a task as it seems to be. Here’s the secret way to build your body’s defence system and be prepared for the worst:

Vitamin C: The Super Food to Boost Immunity

When it comes to immunity-boosting, there are few foods better than Vitamin C. Our bodies are unable to make Vitamin C.

However, we still need it for the functioning of our immune system, bone structure, healthy skin and iron absorption. In fact, Vitamin C is so effective for our body’s defence system that many even call it the “Immunity Vitamin.”

How does it work?

According to a 2017 research titled ‘Vitamin C and Immune Function’, Vitamin C stimulates our neutrophil (White Blood Cell) migration to the infection site, boosts phagocytosis and oxidant generation, thereby leading to the microbial killing.

At the same time, it also protects the host tissue from excessive damage by enhancing neutrophil apoptosis and decreasing neutrophil necrosis as well as NETosis.

Moreover, Vitamin C is a highly potent antioxidant that protects our body against exogenous and endogenous oxidative challenges or free radicals. Free radicals are charged particles that have the ability to damage genetic material, cells, and tissues if left unchecked.

Thus, it is clear that Vitamin C is immensely crucial for the immune system to mount and sustain a strong response against pathogens while avoiding damage to the host.

Long story short, our bodies rely heavily on Vitamin C to initiate an effective immune response.

To know more details about how Vitamin C is so effective for boosting our immunity, click here.

But does this “Food to Boost Immunity” really Boost Immunity?

Yes, of course!

In a 2013 research, the researchers did 29 trials on 11,306 participants to test the effects of Vitamin C on developing a cold. According to the test results, Vitamin C was proven to reduce the risk of catching a cold by half amongst those consuming at least 200 mg every day.

Furthermore, among the affected individuals, the duration of colds was reduced by 8% in adults and by 14% in children. Also, 1 to 2g of Vitamin C per day shortened colds by 18% in children. The severity of colds was reduced by regular vitamin C administration as well.

It is important to note that our body doesn’t produce or store Vitamin C. As a result, to get the benefits of Vitamin C, you will have to consume it every day, and not just at the start of the cold symptoms.

And can Vitamin C combat Coronavirus?

Considering its proven impact against cold and flu, some scientists have started testing whether Vitamin C could improve outcomes for COVID-19 patients as well.

One such study is going on at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, where the researchers launched a clinical trial in February with 140 patients to test if ultrahigh Vitamin C doses could treat the viral infection effectively.

The test group will receive two 12g of Vitamin C infusions a day for a week. The results of the trial are expected to come out in September.

Having said that, there are still debates about whether Vitamin C can fight against Coronavirus or not.

How much Vitamin C should you consume?

The minimum recommended intake of Vitamin C by WHO is 65–75 mg for teens (14–18 years), 75 mg for adult women (aged 19 and over), and 90 mg for adult men (aged 19 and older).

However, as we mentioned earlier, Vitamin C is proven to significantly reduce the occurrence of flu if consumed at least 200 mg a day, on a regular basis. And since an over-dosage of this nutrient is harmless (remember our body can’t store it like other nutrients), you can be on the safer side and consume this amount.

What is the best source of Vitamin C?

Some great sources of Vitamin C include citrus fruits (like Lemon and Oranges), Amla (Indian Gooseberry), tomatoes, green vegetables, and strawberries. However, it might get slightly tiresome to keep track of your natural Vitamin C consumption.

In fact, the best way to consume Vitamin C on a regular basis in the prescribed quantity is through supplements.

