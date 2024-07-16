Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeEventsOlympicsFive World Records Likely to Be Rewritten at the Paris Olympics 2024
-- Advertisement --

Five World Records Likely to Be Rewritten at the Paris Olympics 2024

Five World Records Likely to Be Rewritten at the Paris Olympics 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: Khel Now
Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The Paris Olympics 2024 is just around the corner, and athletes from around the world are gearing up to put their best foot forward. The Olympics have always been a platform where athletes push themselves to achieve greatness, and records are made to be broken. The world will be watching as these exceptional athletes strive to etch their names in the history books. Here are five world records that could be rewritten at the Paris Olympics 2024.

-- Advertisement --

5 World Records That Could be Rewritten at the Paris Olympics 2024

Sr. No Athlete Event/Sport
1 Jakob Ingebrigtsen Athletics, 1500m
2 Armand Duplantis Paul Vault
3 Simone Biles Gymnastics
4 Katie Ledecky Swimming, Freestyle
5 Kaylee McKeown Swimming

Jakob Ingebrigtsen – Athletics, 1500m

Jakob Ingebrigtsen - Five World Records Likely to Be Rewritten at the Paris Olympics 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: Sportskeeda

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen is on course to rewrite history by breaking Hicham El Guerrouj’s 23-year-old record in the 1500m event. The 23-year-old is defending champion and has a personal best time of 3:28:32. With an advanced track design aimed at encouraging record-breaking performances, Ingebrigtsen could probably become a new name in history books. His burning desire coupled with great work ethic makes him one of the possible candidates for breaking men’s longest standing world record in any track individual event.

Ingebrigtsen’s rise to stardom has been nothing short of remarkable. He began training at an early age and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in athletics circles. Through his commitment and perseverance, he is now considered one of the favourites to win gold in Paris.

Top 10 Best Women Swimmers in the World - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Women Swimmers in the World | Know Who Excel This Sport

Armand Duplantis – Pole Vault

Armand Duplantis Breaks the Pole Vault World Record | KreedOn
Image Source: The New York Times

When speaking of record breakers, Armand Duplantis has been on an 8-time world record spree since 2020. The Swedish pole vaulter soars higher than any other athlete. Just recently he jumped 6.24m at the Wanda Diamond League season opening meeting in Xiamen which was a whole 15cm ahead of the field. At the Paris Olympics, he will have his sights set on breaking his world record for the ninth time. Duplantis’s superiority in pole vaulting has got fans and critics amazed with most people saying he will keep pushing boundaries.

Hard work and dedication have contributed to Duplantis’ success. He has been training round the clock perfecting his style and pushing himself beyond limits. His desire to be number one paid off as now he is tipped by many to win gold in France.

Simone Biles – Gymnastics

U.S. gymnast earns record world championship gold medals | KreedOn
Image Source: CBS News

Simone Biles is undoubtedly the most decorated gymnast ever, having won a total of 37 Olympic and World Championship medals combined. Seven times she has been on the podium, making her hungry for medals again. In 2023, Biles came back after focusing on mental health issues and became a champion of four events held during World Championships games that year only. It is therefore not surprising that she remains one of those athletes who are likely to bring home numerous medals due to her commitment.

Biles’s journey to the top has been nothing short of inspiring. She began training at a tender age and promptly made a name for herself in the gymnastics circuit. Her commitment as well as her endurance have not gone to waste because now, she is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

Katie Ledecky – Swimming, Freestyle

Katie Ledecky Sets World Record in 800M Freestyle - Olympic World Records | KreedOn
Image Source: Heavy

For winning seven gold medals in swimming, Katie Ledecky has been a showstopper. She is trailing behind Jenny Thompson an all-time American great by only one medal. The 27-year-old will be entering her fourth Olympics with a hunger for medals and is the favorite in both the 800m and 1500m freestyle events. Ledecky’s impressive record and consistent performance make her a top contender to break her own records and create new ones.

Ledecky’s success can be attributed to her hard work and dedication. She has gone through rigorous training sessions, honing skills, going higher each day. Her drive to be ranked among the best has paid off, putting her on par with other swimming legends of all time.

Meet the Dominant Athletes Shaking the Global Sports World - KreedOnAlso Read | Powerhouses of the Sports World: Discover the Most Dominant Athletes Today

Kaylee Mckeown – Swimming

Kaylee McKeown Sets World Record in Olympics | KreedOn
Image Source: Swimming World

Another Australian swimmer who won three Olympic gold medals is Kaylee McKeown. In addition, she holds world records in the 50m backstroke events as well as 100m backstroke events along with 200 m backstroke events that are recorded globally. McKeown won gold in women’s 50m backstroke during Youth Olympics of 2018. She then finished second or third in the finals of women’s 100 m or men’s 200 m breaststroke and medley relay respectively. Most recently, she swept the backstroke events at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, winning gold in the 50m, 100m, and 200m events. 

McKeown was named World Aquatics’ “Best Female Swimmer of the Year” in 2023 and is now setting her sights on breaking her own world record of 57.33 seconds in the 100m backstroke swimming event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Conclusion 

The Olympics have always been a platform where athletes push themselves to achieve greatness, and records are made to be broken. The world will be watching as these exceptional athletes strive to etch their names in the history books.

The stage is set, and the athletes are ready. The Paris Olympics 2024 promises to be an event that will be etched in our memories for years to come. The world will be watching as these athletes strive to create history and inspire a new generation of athletes.

In the end, it’s not just about the medals or the records. It’s about the journey, the hard work, and the dedication that these athletes have put in to reach the top of their respective sports. It’s about the inspiration they provide to us all, and the impact they have on the world of sports.

Some Interesting Facts About the Paris Olympics 2024

  • The Paris Olympics 2024 will be the third time that Paris has hosted the Olympics. Previously hosted in 1900 and 1924.
  • The Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
  • The Paralympics will take place from August 28 to September 8, 2024.
  • The Olympics will feature 32 sports, including new additions such as surfing, skateboarding, and sport climbing.
  • The Olympics will be held in various venues across Paris. The venues include the Stade de France, the Grand Palais, and the Champ de Mars.
  • The Olympics are expected to attract over 10,000 athletes from around the world.
  • The Olympics will be broadcast in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

So, let’s get ready to witness greatness. Let’s get ready to watch these athletes make history. Let’s get ready for the Paris Olympics 2024!

Squash Balls | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Squash Balls to Elevate Your Game in 2024

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Kanika Mahtoliya
Kanika Mahtoliya
Previous article
Saina Nehwal Inaugurated Badminton Pros Academy to Bolster the Sport
Next article
How to Play a Perfect Sweep Shot in Cricket: Expert Tips

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

The Complete Guide to Strength Training for Cricketers: Elevate Your Game

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Strength training is not an optional part for cricketers. While some cricketers have reached the highest levels of the...
Cricket

Top 5 Bowlers Who Never Bowled a No Ball in Their Entire Career: Unbeatable Precision

Astik Ghosh -
Cricket is a game of skills and excellence. Your fitness and technique decide, how far you will reach in...
News

Neeraj Chopra’s Gold Medal Win Ignites Government Investment in Athletics for Paris Olympics 2024

Saiman Das -
Athletics gained significant attention after Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, prompting the government to...
KreedOn Banter

‘Remember their faces’: Virat Kohli Sends Heartfelt Wishes to Indian Athletes for Paris Olympics

Saiman Das -
Virat Kohli, a prominent Indian cricket player, sends heartfelt wishes to Indian Athletes for 2024 Paris Olympics. He encourages...
Football

Manisha Kalyan Set to Dazzle in the Greek Super League with FC PAOK Thessaloniki

Saiman Das -
Indian forward Manisha Kalyan has joined Greek Super League champions FC PAOK Thessaloniki after two successful seasons with Apollon...
News

Indian Army Sends 13 Athletes to Paris Olympics in Seven Disciplines

Saiman Das -
On Monday, the Indian Army revealed that thirteen of their athletes are set to compete in the upcoming Paris...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World in 2024: Wealth Rankings

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019