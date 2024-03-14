- Advertisement -

Are you ready to take your fitness journey to the next level? Look no further! In this comprehensive guide, we unveil the top 10 Fitbit smartwatches and trackers that are set to revolutionize the way you track and achieve your fitness goals. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting out on your wellness journey, these cutting-edge devices offer the perfect blend of style, functionality, and performance to help you stay motivated and reach your ultimate fitness aspirations. From advanced activity tracking to personalized insights and everything in between, discover the perfect Fitbit companion to accompany you on your path to happiness.

-- Advertisement --

Benefits of Fitbit Smartwatches

Accurate activity tracking for stеps, distancе, caloriеs, and more.

Provided insights to guide your fitness journey.

Motivational features like goal setting and progress tracking.

Advancеd sleep tracking for better sleep.

Real-time notifications for calls and texts.

Built-in GPS for precise outdoor activity tracking.

Long battery life for unintеrrupted use.

Top 10 Fitbit smartwatches

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker

This device keeps an eye on your health all the time. It tells you how stressed you are and how ready you are for the day. If you’re a premium user, it also tracks your sleep. It can check your blood oxygen levels and let you know about calls, texts, and apps when your phone is nearby. The battery lasts up to 10 days, depending on how much you use it. If you’re a new premium member, you get a 6-month membership included. Inside the package, you’ll find one device, two straps (in small and large sizes), and a charger.

Pros Cons 10 days battery lasting Not water resistance Two additional straps Very stylish

Check Price

Also Read | Top 15 Best Fitness Trackers to Buy in India for a Healthy Life

Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

The watch features Amazon Alexa for quick access to news and reminders. It tracks sleep quality and heart rate and offers 24/7 monitoring for calorie burn and fitness levels. You can store 300+ songs and control Spotify. Its larger display and always-on option provide easy access to information, with notifications for calls and texts. Battery life exceeds 5 days, and it includes a rubber band, touch screen, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

-- Advertisement --

Pros Cons comes with Amazon Alexa Not water resistance can store 300+ songs very versatile and stylish

Check Price

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

Get a daily readiness score for exercise or rest (with Fitbit Premium). Water-resistant up to 50 meters. Built-in GPS for phone-free workouts. Tracks heart rate 24/7. Use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. 6-month Fitbit Premium trial. Fast-charging battery. Tracks sleep stages and plays music from Spotify. Wireless connectivity with a silicone band.

Pros Cons Built-in GPS Not any cons Comes with Amazon Alexa Water-resistance

Check Price

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch

This device has an EDA Scan app to track stress levels and a skin temperature sensor for nightly monitoring. It comes in small and large sizes, fits various wrists, and can detect atrial fibrillation. With high and low heart rate notifications, it also provides GPS for activities and hands-free calls. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for added convenience.

Pros Cons Comes with EDA scan app Not water resistance Skin temperature sensor very stylish

Check Price

Also Read | Top 15 Best Health Apps for iPhone & Android for Every Fitness Enthusiast

Fitbit Charge 6, Obsidian/Black Aluminum

You can listen to your favorite tunes, navigate with maps, track where you are, and pick from many exercise options, and the battery lasts a whole week!

Pros Cons one week battery lasting Can’t resist water gives you exercise options very versatile

Check Price

-- Advertisement --

Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch

This device tracks your activity all day with a new sensor and offers detailed sleep analysis (prime only). It includes an ECG app, measures blood oxygen levels, and sends notifications for calls, texts, and apps when your phone is nearby. With a battery life of over 6 days, it also comes with a 6-month premium membership (for new members) that must be activated within 60 days of device activation.

Pros Cons comes with ECG app not water resistance Special stylish quite comfortable to skin

Check Price

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

Track your activity and earn points as you work towards your weekly exercise goal of 150 minutes. Use different modes to monitor distance, calories burned, and more. It’s water-resistant up to 50 meters and tracks steps, distance, hourly activity, and calories burned. It monitors your heart rate 24/7 and tracks your sleep patterns. With up to 10 days of battery life, you won’t need constant charging.

Pros Cons Water resistance not any special feature Quite comfortable 10 days battery lasting

Check Price

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker

Get ready to optimize your workout routine with a Daily Readiness Score, coming soon with Fitbit Premium. This score tells you if you’re good to exercise or if it’s better to focus on recovery. Plus, manage stress levels with an on-wrist sensor that detects changes in your skin’s sweat level, indicating your body’s response to stress. Keep an eye on your heart rate with Charge 5, which alerts you if it’s above or below your normal range. It also tracks SpO2 levels, heart rate variability, skin temperature, and more. Includes charger.

Pros Cons Comes with wrist sensor not water resistance Skin sensor is also there not any special feature Comfortable to wear

Check Price

Fitbit Surge Ultimate Fitness Super Watch, Large (Black)

Maximize workouts with wrist-based heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. Surgе seamlessly transitions from exercise to daily stats, offering multi-sport functionality and smartwatch features. Includes a 1-year warranty.

Pros Cons Very comfortable not any cons 1 year warranty Water resistance

Check Price

-- Advertisement --

Fitbit Charge Wireless Activity Tracker

Keep an eye on your daily activity, like steps, distance, calories burned, and more, all day long with an easy-to-read display. It also tracks your sleep and wakes you up gently with a alarm. You’ll get call notifications too. Wear it day and night; it’s comfy! Plus, there’s a one-year warranty from the date of purchase.

Pros Cons Very easy to read Not water resistance Very comfortable No additional features

Check Price

Read More | Top 12 Best Running Shoes In India for Various Terrain