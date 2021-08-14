Fit India Freedom Run 2.0: The Nation will Run On 75th Independence Day – Know What’s Special

75th Independence day: The nationwide call for physical well-being prompted to launch Fit India Freedom Run in 2019. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Nisith Parmanik launched the 2021 edition earlier today.

Concept of Fit India Freedom Run

This campaign was first launched to inspire and promote citizens to get into a physically fit & healthy lifestyle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this event back in 2019 on National Sports Day on August 29. The movement aims at behavior changes from a sedentary lifestyle to a physically active lifestyle for a healthier living. The 1st edition was held from August 15 to October 2 in 2020.

To register for the run, interested citizens need to register on the Fit India portal (Govt). After the completion of the run, participants are awarded a certificate. In the first edition, it is estimated that more than 5 crore citizens participated and covered around 18 crore km.

Fit India Freedom Run 2021

FIFR 2.0 will be a prominent event due to it coinciding with the 75th Indian Independence anniversary. The turnout is estimated to increase more than the previous year.

The run is set to be organized in 744 districts. In addition to 75 villages in each of the 744 districts. Many educational institutions across the country are also set to take part, estimated to be around 30,000.

An initiative will be taken to reach more than 7 crore youth and citizens, to facilitate participation. Also, Government organizations like the Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Railways, Nehru, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, National Security Guard, Sashastra Seema Bal will participate. In addition, 75 physical events at different historical locations will also be launched. The event will conclude on October 2nd, Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

“As we celebrate 75 years of Independence, we must resolve for a fit and healthy India because only a fit and healthy India can be a strong India.” Anurag Thakur said in a press statement.

