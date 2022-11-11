FIH Women’s Nations Cup: Hockey India named 20-member women’s squad | Savita Punia to lead the side

- Advertisement -

Hockey India named a 20-member squad for the FIH Women’s Nations Cup, which is to be held for the first time in December this year from 10th-17th, in Valencia, Spain. Experienced goalkeeper Savita Punia will continue to lead the side while Deep Grace Ekka will be her deputy for the FIH Women’s Nations Cup.

Navjot Kaur also returns to the squad after missing the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Talented young forward Beauty Dungdung is set to make her international debut in the tournament.

The Nations Cup tournament is an important fixture as it brings in a system of promotion-relegation, here the champs will be promoted to the Women’s Pro League’s 2023-2024 season.

Team India is placed in Pool B with Canada, Japan, and South Africa. In Pool A, Ireland, Italy, Korea, and Spain are placed.

The Indian women’s hockey team recently won bronze at the Birmingham CWG. They made their debut in the 2021-22 Pro League season, where they produced an impressive campaign, finishing behind Argentina and the Netherlands. The team is hoping to win the FIH Women’s Nations Cup so as to make their second FIH Pro League appearance in 2023-2024.

FIH Women’s Nations Cup: India Squad

Goalkeepers – Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders — Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary;

Midfielders – Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Sonika, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur;

Forwards — Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dungdung.

