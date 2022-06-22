FIH Pro League | Conquest of Indian women hockey – Defeated USA by 4-2

- Advertisement -

The Indian women’s hockey team defeated the US, 4-2 in their first encounter of the FIH Pro League double-header game on Tuesday. From a goal down to win the match, India’s immense talent secured a 4-2 victory against the US.

From the beginning, both teams started firmly and invaded each other’s striking circle. The USA made the first move and attacked in the 10th minute in the form of a penalty corner but was unable to convert it. Two minutes later, Gurjit Kaur also got the chance from the penalty corner but failed the opportunity, thus ending the quarter at a 0-0 stalemate.

In the 22nd minute, the USA got back-to-back penalty corners and wasted them. The first goal for the USA by Danielle Grega gave her team a lead in the 28th minute. Vice-Captain of India, Deep Grace Ekka scored the equalizer in the 31st minute, and forward Navneet Kaur netted India’s second goal after a minute.

In the 39th minute, Bichu Devi made a brilliant save and averted the goal. Sonika secured India’s lead with a field goal at 40′. Natalie Konerth of USA found the back of the net and scored to make it 2-3 at the end of the third quarter.

India retrieved their 2-goal advantage in the fourth and final quarter when Vandana scored brilliantly from the right. After that, the USA put full effort and earned a penalty corner but failed to convert it.

FIH Pro League Standing

Argentina has already held the title, finishing with 42 point points in 16 matches, while India with their debut in the tournament, is positioned third with 27 points. India and USA will again face each other in the second match today.

