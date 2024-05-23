FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Secure Dramatic 5-4 Shootout Win Against Argentina

- Advertisement -

The Indian men’s hockey team experienced a few tense moments but ultimately triumphed over Argentina with a 5-4 shootout victory, following a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation time in a FIH Pro League match on May 22.

-- Advertisement --

Mandeep Singh scored a field goal for India in the 11th minute, followed by another field goal from Lalit Kumar Upadhyay. Argentina responded with goals from penalty corners, scored by Lucas Martinez in the 20th minute and Tomas Domene in the 60th minute.

In the shootout, captain Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh each scored two goals, while Abhishek added another.

-- Advertisement --

The first half saw a competitive match between India and Argentina. India, ranked sixth in the world, controlled the first quarter, while seventh-ranked Argentina outplayed them in the second quarter.

FIH Pro League 2024: India vs Argentina

India began strongly, with Sanjay taking the first shot on goal in the fifth minute, though Argentina’s goalkeeper, Tomas Santiago, made a swift save. However, India broke through six minutes later when Mandeep scored from open play, thanks to an assist from Rajkumar Pal.

-- Advertisement --

Their strategy proved effective as they applied significant pressure on the Indian defense, leading to the concession of two penalty corners just moments before the final whistle. Domene’s powerful flick managed to get past Sreejesh, resulting in a shootout.

The Indian men’s team is set to face hosts Belgium on Friday in the European leg of the Pro League.

Also Read | Top 10 Famous Table Tennis Players in India