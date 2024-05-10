FIH Pro League 2023-24: Hockey India Announces 24-Member Men’s Squad for European Leg

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, Hockey India announced a 24-member Indian men’s hockey squad set to compete in the European Leg FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 in Antwerp, Belgium, and London, England. The Belgium segment is scheduled from 22nd to 30th May, followed by the England segment from 1st to 12th June. India will face Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Great Britain twice in these matches, with their opening game against Argentina on 22nd May. Currently, India holds the third spot on the points table, with 15 points from eight games.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh will lead the team, with Hardik Singh, a talented midfielder, serving as vice-captain. The goalkeeping duties will be handled by PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak. The defensive lineup features Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, and Vishnukant Singh.

The midfield will be led by energetic talents like Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh, Rajkumar Pal, and Mohd. Raheel Mouseen. The forward positions are filled with skilled players including Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, and Boby Singh Dhami.

Indian Men’s Hockey Squad:

Goalkeepers:

1. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

2. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders:

3. Jarmanpreet Singh

4. Amit Rohidas

6. Sumit

7. Sanjay

8. Jugraj Singh

9. Vishnukant Singh

Midfielders:

10. Vivek Sagar Prasad

11. Nilakanta Sharma

12. Manpreet Singh

13. Shamsher Singh

14. Hardik Singh

15. Rajkumar Pal

16. Mohd. Raheel Mouseen

Forwards:

17. Mandeep Singh

18. Abhishek

19. Sukhjeet Singh

21. Gurjant Singh

22. Akashdeep Singh

23. Araijeet Singh Hundal

24. Boby Singh Dhami

