FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Pool: India Drawn with England alongside Spain & Wales in POOL D

The official draw for the upcoming FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 was held in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on Thursday where India has been drawn in the Pool D of the tournament, alongside nations like Spain, England, and Wales.
The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 is scheduled from January 13 to January 29, 2023, at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the New Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela in Odisha.
FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Draw
The 16 participating teams are divided among four pools and each group has four teams.
- Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, and South Africa
- Pool B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, and Japan
- Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile
- Pool D: India, England, Spain, and Wales
Top 10 Rankings- Men’s hockey
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|Australia
|2951.92
|2
|Belgium
|2842.77
|3
|Netherlands
|2746.53
|4
|Germany
|2440.06
|5
|India
|2394.49
|6
|England
|2258.80
|7
|Argentina
|2082.44
|8
|Spain
|1849.52
|9
|New Zealand
|1778.44
|10
|Malaysia
|1666.59
Read More | Top 10 hockey shoes | Choose the best hockey shoes