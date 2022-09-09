FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Pool: India Drawn with England alongside Spain & Wales in POOL D

- Advertisement -

The official draw for the upcoming FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 was held in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on Thursday where India has been drawn in the Pool D of the tournament, alongside nations like Spain, England, and Wales.

The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 is scheduled from January 13 to January 29, 2023, at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the New Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela in Odisha.

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Draw

-- Advertisement --

The 16 participating teams are divided among four pools and each group has four teams.

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, and South Africa

Australia, Argentina, France, and South Africa Pool B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, and Japan

Belgium, Germany, South Korea, and Japan Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile

Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile Pool D: India, England, Spain, and Wales

Hosts India is the highest-ranked team (WR 5) in Pool D. In the group stage, India will now face World No. 6 England. India and England last faced each other during a 4-4 ​​draw at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Wales, currently at World No. 16 will make their first appearance at the Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023.

India is going to become the only country to host the Men’s Hockey World Cup four times. India is currently standing Fifth in FIH men’s hockey rankings with 2394.49 points. Australia sitting on top of the list with 2951.92 points followed by Belgium with 2842.77 points.

Top 10 Rankings- Men’s hockey Rank Team Points 1 Australia 2951.92 2 Belgium 2842.77 3 Netherlands 2746.53 4 Germany 2440.06 5 India 2394.49 6 England 2258.80 7 Argentina 2082.44 8 Spain 1849.52 9 New Zealand 1778.44 10 Malaysia 1666.59

-- Advertisement -- Read More | Top 10 hockey shoes | Choose the best hockey shoes

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport