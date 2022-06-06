FIH Hockey 5s 2022: India lift the inaugural trophy by crushing Poland in thrilling final

- Advertisement -

The dynamic Indian hockey team beat Poland 6-4 and emerged champions in the FIH hockey 5s championship held in Switzerland on Sunday. With the stunning comeback from being three goals down to lifting the inaugural cup, India maintained an unbeaten record throughout the campaign.

After 2 days of swashbuckling #Hockey5s action, through 22 total games, we have the winners of the inaugural Hero FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022, as India and Uruguay are crowned champions in the Men's & Women's categories respectively. Read full story below👇 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) June 5, 2022

Hockeys5s Lausanne 2022, each section of men and women has five teams. The two-day tournament was organized by International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Three Poland players Mateusz Nowakowski, Wojciech Rutkowski, and captain Robert Pawlak scored one goal each in the first five minutes which confounded Indian players to chase the score of 3-0.

Sanjay (8’) and captain Gurinder Singh (9’) scored to put Poland’s hopes to bed with 2-3. Dhami Boby Singh and the tournament’s most amazing scorer Raheel Mohammed helped India with a trailing score of 4-3. The remaining formalities were completed by Raheel (17th) and Singh (19th), who struck their respective second goal of the match. To reduce the goal margin, Polish captain Jacek Kurowski scored in the 18th minute.

India convincingly knocked Malaysia 7-3, with aggressive four goals in the second half before beating Poland 6-2 in the second match of the day.

In the round-robin league stage, India topped the five-team standings with 10 points from three wins and one draw. India has beaten Switzerland 4-3 and was drawn with arch-rivals Pakistan 2-2 on Saturday.

Earlier, the Indian women’s team emerged victorious over host Switzerland 4-3 yet couldn’t make it to the final as they drew 4-4 with South Africa in the second match of the day.

Raheel Mohammed since the beginning played tremendously and struck thrice and twice against Malaysia and Poland respectively. On Saturday he scored a brace goal against Switzerland and one against Pakistan.

