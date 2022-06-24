FIFA’s ultimatum to AIFF – Will the Indian football get ban worldwide?

- Advertisement -

The global football governing body FIFA has an ultimatum to AIFF and has 38 days left from getting a ban from worldwide soccer. AIFF must conclude a brand new structure by July 31. Subsequently, by August 5, the organization’s Special General Body Meeting must be called.

Following a meeting with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and state soccer associations on Thursday, the seven-member FIFA and AFC joint delegation have stated the brand new structure of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). It has to be finalized by July 31.

The world and continental bodies have said, the elections for the new president is to be held by September 15. Any alteration from these timelines could lead to India’s suspension from world football.

FIFA gives ultimatum to AIFF – The reason behind

The saga started after the AIFF didn’t maintain elections to nominate a brand new president within its set timeframe. This steered Supreme Court to appoint a three-member CoA, comprising ex-Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, former Supreme Court judge, Anil Dave, and former India captain Bhaskar Ganguly, to run the day-to-day affairs of the AIFF.

India faced actions from FIFA, which saw this as a violation of their statutes. They did not impose an immediate ban, they decided to dispatch a delegation to the country.

The FIFA and AFC will monitor the drafting of the new AIFF constitution to ensure it is aligned with their statutes. Once finalized, the constitution has to be handed over to the Supreme Court by July 15, and the next hearing is scheduled for July 21.

The joint delegation, led by AFC basic secretary Windsor John, concluded its three-day trip to New Delhi on Thursday. They organized conferences with sports minister Anurag Thakur, the three-member CoA, former AIFF president, and present FIFA Council member Praful Patel.

On Thursday, the AIFF’s member associations unanimously announced I-League CEO Sunando Dhar because the appearing basic secretary went on medical leave.

