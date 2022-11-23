FIFA World Cup Songs & Anthems From 1990 to 2022 | Three Decades of Pure Emotions

- Advertisement -

The World Cup for football was inaugurated in 1930. There have been theme songs over the years for the World Cup since 1962, but the global governing body Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), began to adopt songs as official soundtracks of the global tournament from 1990 onwards. The official soundtracks adopted for the FIFA World Cup consisted of an anthem and a song. However, in 2002 and 2014, FIFA adopted an official local song and a mascot song respectively, in addition to the FIFA song and FIFA anthem of the year. Check out the FIFA songs and FIFA anthems over the years which are officially recognized by the governing body.

FIFA World Cup Songs & Anthems From 1990 onwards

Year FIFA Songs FIFA Anthems 1990 Un’estate italiana – 1994 Gloryland – 1998 La Copa de la Vida (The Cup of Life) La Cour des Grands (Do You Mind If I Play) 2002 Boom Anthem 2006 The Time of Our Lives Zeit dass sich was dreht (Celebrate The Day) 2010 Waka Waka Sign of a Victory 2014 We Are One (Ole Ola) Dar um Jeito (We Will Find a Way) 2018 Live It Up – 2022 Hayya Hayya (Better Together) –

FIFA World Cup, 1990

Host: Italy

The first official song recognized by FIFA for the prestigious tournament in 1990 was “Un’estate italiana (To Be Number One)” sung by Edoardo Bennato and Gianna Nannini in Italian and Giorgio Moroder Project in English. There was no official anthem for this year.

FIFA World Cup, 1994

Host: USA

The 1994 World Cup had “Gloryland” as the official song. The soundtrack, powered by a saxophone, was performed by Daryl Hall and Blackness. Just like the previous edition, there was no official anthem.

FIFA World Cup, 1998

Host: France

FIFA released an official song and an official anthem for the FIFA World Cup in 1998. The official anthem titled ‘La Cour des Grands (Do You Mind If I Play)’ was sung by Youssou N’Dour and Axelle Red and the official song was Ricky Martin’s ‘Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida)’, recorded in both English and Spanish. Ricky Martin’s track was a hit, and he even won the Grammy for best Latin pop performance.

FIFA World Cup, 2002

Host: Japan and South Korea

The World Cup of 2002 had three official soundtracks. FIFA had named “Let’s Get Together” performed by various local artists as the tournament’s official local song in addition to the FIFA anthem and song. The official song of the year was “Boom” by dance artist Anastacia and the official anthem was “Anthem” by Vangelis.

FIFA World Cup, 2006

Host: Germany

The 2006 World Cup named Il Divo and Toni Braxton’s “The Time of Our Lives” as the official song, and “Zeit dass sich was dreht (Celebrate The Day)” by Herbert Grönemeyer featuring Amadou & Mariam as the official anthem.

FIFA World Cup, 2010

Host: South Africa

The 2010 World Cup in South Africa released four official tracks for the tournament: the official song, the official mascot song, the official anthem, and the official promotional anthem. The official song was “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)” recorded in Spanish and English by Colombian star Shakira featuring Freshlyground. The official mascot song was “Game On” by Pitbull, TKZee, and Dario G. “Sign of a Victory” was the official anthem for the year 2010, which was sung by R. Kelly and featured the Soweto Spiritual Singers. The official promotional anthem was Wavin’ Flag by K’Naan.

FIFA World Cup, 2014

Host: Brazil

This World Cup also witnessed more than two soundtracks. Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez, and Brazilian star Claudia Leitte joined for the samba-driven trilingual (English, Spanish and Portuguese) official song “Ole Ola (We Are One).” The official mascot song was “Tatu Bom de Bola,” sung in Portuguese, by Arlindo Cruz, and the official anthem was “Dar um Jeito (We Will Find a Way)” by Carlos Santana featuring Wyclef, Avicii, and Alexandre Pires.

FIFA World Cup, 2018

Host: Russia

For the 2018 World Cup held in Russia, FIFA released only an official song titled “Live It Up” by Nicky Jam featuring Will Smith and Era Istrefi, which was performed during the tournament’s closing ceremony. The song was recorded in Spanish and English.

FIFA World Cup, 2022

Host: Qatar

FIFA released the official song for the 2022 World Cup, titled “Hayya Hayya (Better Together),” the soulful track features Trinidad Cardona, Davido, and Aisha and fuses R&B and reggae. The official soundtrack will feature multiple FIFA-released official songs including Ozuna and Gims’ “Arhbo” and an all-female collaboration featuring Balqees, Nora Fatehi, Rahma Riad, and Manal’s “Light the Sky”. Another trending song performed in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Qatar World Cup is “Dreamers” by South Korean singer Jeon Jungkook.

