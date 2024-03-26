Tuesday, March 26, 2024
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026: India vs Afghanistan, When and Where to Watch – All Details

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026: India vs Afghanistan, When and Where to Watch – All Details
Sumit Malgotra
After a disappointing game against Afghanistan at Damac Stadium, Igor Stimac’s team aims to improve their performance when they face Afghanistan again at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Currently, India holds the second position in Group A, along with Qatar and Kuwait. The team has played three matches, won one, lost one, and drawn one. In the previous match against Afghanistan, led by Sunil Chhetri, India missed the opportunity to secure the top spot in the group with a dull draw.

India’s attack lacked quality, and it was Subhasish Bose’s header in the 79th minute that came close to scoring in the second half.

Where and when will the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers matches between India and Afghanistan be played?

The match between India and Afghanistan for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers is scheduled to take place on March 26th. It will take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Assam.

What time does the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 match starts?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between India and Afghanistan will kick off at 7:00 pm IST on March 26.

Where can you watch the India vs Afghanistan Qualifiers matches?

You can watch the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers matches live on FanCode. Just go to the FanCode app or website to stream them online.

