FIFA World Cup Qualifier: India Robbed of Victory by Poor Refereeing in 1-2 Loss to Qatar

India’s aspirations for a groundbreaking advance to the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers were thwarted by poor refereeing, resulting in a 2-1 defeat to Qatar in Doha on Tuesday. Lallianzuala Chhangte gave India the lead with a goal in the 37th minute, but controversy arose when the referee permitted Yousef Aymen’s goal to count, despite indications that the ball had gone out of play.

The controversial decision threw India off balance, allowing Asian champions Qatar to seize the opportunity and score their second goal via Ahmed Al-Rawi in the 85th minute. In another decisive second-round match, Kuwait triumphed over Afghanistan 1-0, ensuring that both Qatar and Kuwait advanced to the next round.

India vs Qatar – FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Chhangte’s goal served as a personal redemption after he had missed two opportunities set up by Brandon. This goal also elevated him to the position of India’s highest-scoring active player with a total of 8 goals.

Indian fans at the stadium were highly vocal, often surpassing the home crowd in enthusiasm after Chhangte scored. Before Chhangte’s goal, Manvir Singh had a clear chance to give India the lead but couldn’t capitalize. Qatar also had an opportunity to score first, but Mehtab Singh made an impressive goal-line clearance. This match marked the first occasion Qatar fell behind in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

