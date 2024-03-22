Friday, March 22, 2024
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: India and Afghanistan End Match in Goalless Draw

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: India and Afghanistan End Match in Goalless Draw
Image Source: X
By Sumit Malgotra
1 mins read
Updated:
India and Afghanistan faced off in a closely contested 0-0 draw during a pivotal Group A match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Despite numerous opportunities, especially in the first half, neither team managed to find the back of the net. India, spearheaded by Manvir Singh, came close to scoring on two occasions, only to be denied by the vigilant opposition goalkeepers.

Both teams displayed relentless attacking prowess throughout the match, yet the elusive breakthrough goal remained elusive, much to the frustration of both sets of coaches. India showcased glimpses of their offensive prowess, but missed chances, exemplified by Manvir’s near-miss in the 17th minute, prevented them from seizing an early lead.

India vs Afghanistan: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Afghanistan, too, had its moments, with Mosawer Ahadi coming agonizingly close with a left-footed effort that lacked the necessary power to beat Sandhu. Additionally, India squandered a golden opportunity when Vikram Pratap Singh failed to capitalize on a well-delivered cross from Akash Mishra.

In a crucial moment, Rahul Bheke‘s timely interception thwarted Afghanistan’s attempt to score, preserving India’s clean sheet. However, India found themselves with an excellent chance to break the deadlock when Subhasish Bose’s header from a corner kick narrowly missed the target, much to the disappointment of the fans.

