FIFA World Cup 2022- Teams, Groups, Stadiums, Schedule, Where to Watch- All you need to know

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick start on 20th November and conclude on 18th December 2022. This time the World Cup will be played in Qatar. This is the 22nd edition of the tournament where a total of 32 teams will take part with 4 teams in each group.
With five titles, Brazil is the most successful team in the FIFA World Cup. The FIFA World Cup of 2022 might be the last when we see legends Messi and Ronaldo take the field.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Ball
The ball used in the FIFA World Cup 2022 is known as ‘Al Rahila’ by Adidas. Al Rihla means “the journey” in Arabic”. It is inspired by the culture, architecture, iconic boats, and flag of Qatar.
Groups & Teams | FIFA World Cup 2022
- Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
- Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales
- Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
- Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
- Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
- Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
- Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
- Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
There is a total of 8 groups in this World Cup, from Group A to H. Defending champions France is placed in Group D. Hosts Qatar in Group A along with Ecuador, Senegal, and the Netherlands. European champions Italy have failed to qualify for the World Cup after being beaten by North Macedonia in the playoffs. The South American giants Argentina is in Group C with their counterparts Mexico in the same group. England and Wales are in the same group B.
The 2010 and 2014 FIFA world cup champions Spain and Germany are placed in the same group E. Japan, impressed everybody in the last World Cup is in their group.
The Red Devils: Belgium is in Group F along with Croatia, the finalists of the previous edition of the FIFA World Cup. Brazil is in Group G while Portugal is in Group H along with Uruguay.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | Time in IST
As the FIFA World Cup is in Qatar this time, the fans in Asia and especially India can watch the World Cup hassle-free with most of the matches starting at 3:30 PM or 6:30 PM. Here is the schedule of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
|Match
|Date
|Fixtures
|Time
|Venue
|1
|November 20
|Qatar vs Ecuador
|9.30 PM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|2
|November 21
|England vs Iran
|6:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|3
|November 21
|Senegal vs Netherlands
|9:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|4
|November 22
|USA vs Wales
|12:30 AM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|5
|November 22
|Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
|3:30 PM
|Lusail Stadium
|6
|November 22
|Denmark vs Tunisia
|6:30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|7
|November 22
|Mexico vs Poland
|9:30 PM
|Stadium 974
|8
|November 23
|France vs Australia
|12:30 AM
|Al Janoub Stadium
|9
|November 23
|Morocco vs Croatia
|3:30 PM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|10
|November 23
|Germany vs Japan
|6:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|11
|November 23
|Spain vs Costa Rica
|9.30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|12
|November 24
|Belgium vs Canada
|12:30 AM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|13
|November 24
|Switzerland vs Cameroon
|3:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium
|14
|November 24
|Uruguay vs South Korea
|6.30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|15
|November 24
|Portugal vs Ghana
|9:30 PM
|Stadium 974
|16
|November 25
|Brazil vs Serbia
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|17
|November 25
|Wales vs Iran
|3:30 PM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|18
|November 25
|Qatar vs Senegal
|6:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|19
|November 25
|Netherlands vs Ecuador
|9:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|20
|November 26
|England vs USA
|12:30 AM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|21
|November 26
|Tunisia vs Australia
|3:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium
|22
|November 26
|Poland vs Saudi Arabia
|6.30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|23
|November 26
|France vs Denmark
|9:30 PM
|Stadium 974
|24
|November 27
|Argentina vs Mexico
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|25
|November 27
|Japan vs Costa Rica
|3:30 PM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|26
|November 27
|Belgium vs Morocco
|6:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|27
|November 27
|Croatia vs Canada
|9:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|28
|November 28
|Spain vs Germany
|12:30 AM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|29
|November 28
|Cameroon vs Serbia
|3.30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|30
|November 28
|South Korea vs Ghana
|6:30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|31
|November 28
|Brazil vs Switzerland
|6:30 PM
|Stadium 974
|32
|November 29
|Portugal vs Uruguay
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|33
|November 29
|Ecuador vs Senegal
|8:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|34
|November 29
|Netherlands vs Qatar
|8.30 PM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|35
|November 30
|Iran vs USA
|12:30 AM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|36
|November 30
|Wales vs England
|12:30 AM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|37
|November 30
|Australia vs Denmark
|8:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium
|38
|November 30
|Tunisia vs France
|8:30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|39
|December 1
|Poland vs Argentina
|12:30 AM
|Stadium 974
|40
|December 1
|Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|41
|December 1
|Canada vs Morocco
|8:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|42
|December 1
|Croatia vs Belgium
|8:30 PM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|43
|December 2
|Costa Rica vs Germany
|12:30 AM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|44
|December 2
|Japan vs Spain
|12:30 AM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|45
|December 2
|Ghana vs Uruguay
|8.30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium
|46
|December 2
|South Korea vs Portugal
|8.30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|47
|December 3
|Cameroon vs Brazil
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|48
|December 3
|Serbia vs Switzerland
|12:30 AM
|Stadium 974
|Round of 16
|49
|December 3
|1A vs 2B
|8.30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|50
|December 4
|1C vs 2D
|12:30 AM
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|51
|December 4
|1D vs 2C
|8:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|52
|December 5
|1B vs 2A
|12:30 AM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|53
|December 5
|1E vs 2F
|8:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium
|54
|December 6
|1G vs 2H
|12:30 AM
|Stadium 974
|55
|December 6
|1F vs 2E
|8:30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|56
|December 7
|1H vs 2G
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|Quarterfinal
|57
|December 9
|Winner of Match 53 vs Winner of Match 54
|8:30 PM
|Education City Stadium
|58
|December 10
|Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|59
|December 10
|Winner of Match 55 vs Winner of Match 56
|8:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium
|60
|December 11
|Winner of Match 52 vs Winner of Match 51
|12:30 AM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|Semifinal
|61
|December 14
|Winner of Match 57 vs Winner of Match 58
|12:30 AM
|Al Bayt Stadium
|62
|December 15
|Winner of Match 59 vs Winner of Match 60
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Stadium
|Third place match
|63
|December 17
|Loser of Match 61 vs Loser of Match 62
|8:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium
|Final
|64
|December 18
|Winner of Match 61 vs Winner of Match 62
|8:30 PM
|Lusail Stadium
Where to Watch FIFA WC 2022 in India?
In India, streaming and broadcasting rights have been acquired by Viacom 18. Sports18 channels will broadcast matches in Hindi and English. The live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Venues
FIFA World Cup 2022 is played at 8 venues. The opening match is played at the Al Bayt Stadium. The stadium was built recently for the FIFA World Cup. The final of the World Cup 2022 is played at Lusail Stadium. The stadium has a capacity of 80,000 and will hold matches like a quarterfinal, semifinal, and final too. Khalifa International Stadium, Doha will hold the match for 3rd place.
List of all Stadiums | FIFA WC 2022
- Lusail
- Al Khor
- Al Bayt
- Al Wakrah
- Al Rayyan
- Khalifa International Stadium, Doha
- Education City Stadium, Doha
- Stadium 974, Doha
- Al Thumana Stadium, Doha
This FIFA World Cup promises to be exciting as ever with each team having a strong squad and the ability to turn games. Any team can upset the stronger teams on a given day.
