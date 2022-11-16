Wednesday, November 16, 2022
HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2022- Teams, Groups, Stadiums, Schedule, Where to Watch- All...

FIFA World Cup 2022- Teams, Groups, Stadiums, Schedule, Where to Watch- All you need to know

-- Advertisement --
By Swapneel Deshpande
Updated:
FIFA World Cup 2022- KreedOn
Source: FIFA
- Advertisement -

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick start on 20th November and conclude on 18th December 2022. This time the World Cup will be played in Qatar. This is the 22nd edition of the tournament where a total of 32 teams will take part with 4 teams in each group.

With five titles, Brazil is the most successful team in the FIFA World Cup. The FIFA World Cup of 2022 might be the last when we see legends Messi and Ronaldo take the field.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Ball

Ball- KreedOn
Source: Telecom Talk
-- Advertisement --

The ball used in the FIFA World Cup 2022 is known as ‘Al Rahila’ by Adidas. Al Rihla means “the journey” in Arabic”. It is inspired by the culture, architecture, iconic boats, and flag of Qatar.

Groups & Teams | FIFA World Cup 2022

  • Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
  • Group B:  England, Iran, USA, Wales
  • Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
  • Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
  • Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
  • Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
  • Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
  • Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

There is a total of 8 groups in this World Cup, from Group A to H. Defending champions France is placed in Group D. Hosts Qatar in Group A along with Ecuador, Senegal, and the Netherlands. European champions Italy have failed to qualify for the World Cup after being beaten by North Macedonia in the playoffs. The South American giants Argentina is in Group C with their counterparts Mexico in the same group. England and Wales are in the same group B. 

-- Advertisement --

The 2010 and 2014 FIFA world cup champions Spain and Germany are placed in the same group E. Japan, impressed everybody in the last World Cup is in their group. 

The Red Devils: Belgium is in Group F along with Croatia, the finalists of the previous edition of the FIFA World Cup. Brazil is in Group G while Portugal is in Group H along with Uruguay. 

Fifa22 Groups- KreedOn
Source: FIFA

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | Time in IST

-- Advertisement --

As the FIFA World Cup is in Qatar this time, the fans in Asia and especially India can watch the World Cup hassle-free with most of the matches starting at 3:30 PM or 6:30 PM. Here is the schedule of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

MatchDateFixturesTimeVenue
1November 20Qatar vs Ecuador9.30 PMAl Bayt Stadium
2November 21England vs Iran6:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium
3November 21Senegal vs Netherlands9:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium
4November 22USA vs Wales12:30 AMAl Rayyan Stadium
5November 22Argentina vs Saudi Arabia3:30 PMLusail Stadium
6November 22Denmark vs Tunisia6:30 PMEducation City Stadium
7November 22Mexico vs Poland9:30 PMStadium 974
8November 23France vs Australia12:30 AMAl Janoub Stadium
9November 23Morocco vs Croatia3:30 PMAl Bayt Stadium
10November 23Germany vs Japan6:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium
11November 23Spain vs Costa Rica9.30 PMAl Thumama Stadium
12November 24Belgium vs Canada12:30 AMAl Rayyan Stadium
13November 24Switzerland vs Cameroon3:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium
14November 24Uruguay vs South Korea6.30 PMEducation City Stadium
15November 24Portugal vs Ghana9:30 PMStadium 974
16November 25Brazil vs Serbia12:30 AMLusail Stadium
17November 25Wales vs Iran3:30 PMAl Rayyan Stadium
18November 25Qatar vs Senegal6:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium
19November 25Netherlands vs Ecuador9:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium
20November 26England vs USA12:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium

 

21November 26Tunisia vs Australia3:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium
22November 26Poland vs Saudi Arabia6.30 PMEducation City Stadium
23November 26France vs Denmark9:30 PMStadium 974
24November 27Argentina vs Mexico12:30 AMLusail Stadium
25November 27Japan vs Costa Rica3:30 PMAl Rayyan Stadium
26November 27Belgium vs Morocco6:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium
27November 27Croatia vs Canada9:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium
28November 28Spain vs Germany12:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium
29November 28Cameroon vs Serbia3.30 pmAl Janoub Stadium
30November 28South Korea vs Ghana6:30 PMEducation City Stadium
31November 28Brazil vs Switzerland6:30 PMStadium 974
32November 29Portugal vs Uruguay12:30 AMLusail Stadium
33November 29Ecuador vs Senegal8:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium
34November 29Netherlands vs Qatar8.30 PMAl Bayt Stadium
35November 30Iran vs USA12:30 AMAl Thumama Stadium
36November 30Wales vs England12:30 AMAl Rayyan Stadium
37November 30Australia vs Denmark8:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium
38November 30Tunisia vs France8:30 PMEducation City Stadium
39December 1Poland vs Argentina12:30 AMStadium 974
40December 1Saudi Arabia vs Mexico12:30 AMLusail Stadium

 

-- Advertisement --
41December 1Canada vs Morocco8:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium
42December 1Croatia vs Belgium8:30 PMAl Rayyan Stadium
43December 2Costa Rica vs Germany12:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium
44December 2Japan vs Spain12:30 AMKhalifa International Stadium
45December 2Ghana vs Uruguay8.30 PMAl Janoub Stadium
46December 2South Korea vs Portugal8.30 PMEducation City Stadium
47December 3Cameroon vs Brazil12:30 AMLusail Stadium
48December 3Serbia vs Switzerland12:30 AMStadium 974
Round of 16
49December 31A vs 2B8.30 PMKhalifa International Stadium
50December 41C vs 2D12:30 AMAl Rayyan Stadium
51December 41D vs 2C8:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium
52December 51B vs 2A12:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium
53December 51E vs 2F8:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium
54December 61G vs 2H12:30 AMStadium 974
55December 61F vs 2E8:30 PMEducation City Stadium
56December 71H vs 2G12:30 AMLusail Stadium
Quarterfinal
57December 9Winner of Match 53 vs Winner of Match 548:30 PMEducation City Stadium
58December 10Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 5012:30 AMLusail Stadium

 

59December 10Winner of Match 55 vs Winner of Match 568:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium
60December 11Winner of Match 52 vs Winner of Match 5112:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium
Semifinal
61December 14Winner of Match 57 vs Winner of Match 5812:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium
62December 15Winner of Match 59 vs Winner of Match 6012:30 AMLusail Stadium
Third place match
63December 17Loser of Match 61 vs Loser of Match 628:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium
Final
64December 18Winner of Match 61 vs Winner of Match 628:30 PMLusail Stadium

FIFA World Cup 2022 squad list of all countriesRead More | FIFA World Cup 2022: Complete List of Squads of All Participating Countries

Where to Watch FIFA WC 2022 in India?

In India, streaming and broadcasting rights have been acquired by Viacom 18. Sports18 channels will broadcast matches in Hindi and English. The live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Venues

FIFA World Cup 2022 is played at 8 venues. The opening match is played at the Al Bayt Stadium. The stadium was built recently for the FIFA World Cup. The final of the World Cup 2022 is played at Lusail Stadium. The stadium has a capacity of 80,000 and will hold matches like a quarterfinal, semifinal, and final too. Khalifa International Stadium, Doha will hold the match for 3rd place. 

List of all Stadiums | FIFA WC 2022

Fifa World Cup 2022- KreedOn
Image Source- ArchDaily
  • Lusail
  • Al Khor
  • Al Bayt
  • Al Wakrah
  • Al Rayyan
  • Khalifa International Stadium, Doha
  • Education City Stadium, Doha 
  • Stadium 974, Doha
  • Al Thumana Stadium, Doha

This FIFA World Cup promises to be exciting as ever with each team having a strong squad and the ability to turn games. Any team can upset the stronger teams on a given day.

Read More | Must Watch Games in FIFA World Cup 2022 | Catch Your Favorite Stars Play for Their Countries

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Swapneel Deshpande
Previous articleTop 10 Most Decorated Olympians Ever | The Prestigious Sporting Event in the World
Next articleIPL 2023: Complete List of Players Retained, Released & Remaining Purse of All Franchises

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Boxing academy in India - KreedOn

Top 10 Boxing Academies In India | Take your boxing skills...

Boxing
Manchester united vs manchester city dream11 prediction - KreedOn

Manchester City vs Manchester United DREAM11 Prediction – Premier League 2022...

Dream11 Prediction
Kanika Barman- KreedOn

From Fifa To AFC Elite Panel: New Hero From Bengal Is...

KreedOn Candids
ISL 20021 | KreedOn

Know how ISL 2021 will see more Indians on the Field

Football