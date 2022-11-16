FIFA World Cup 2022- Teams, Groups, Stadiums, Schedule, Where to Watch- All you need to know

- Advertisement -

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick start on 20th November and conclude on 18th December 2022. This time the World Cup will be played in Qatar. This is the 22nd edition of the tournament where a total of 32 teams will take part with 4 teams in each group.

With five titles, Brazil is the most successful team in the FIFA World Cup. The FIFA World Cup of 2022 might be the last when we see legends Messi and Ronaldo take the field.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Ball

The ball used in the FIFA World Cup 2022 is known as ‘Al Rahila’ by Adidas. Al Rihla means “the journey” in Arabic”. It is inspired by the culture, architecture, iconic boats, and flag of Qatar.

Groups & Teams | FIFA World Cup 2022

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

There is a total of 8 groups in this World Cup, from Group A to H. Defending champions France is placed in Group D. Hosts Qatar in Group A along with Ecuador, Senegal, and the Netherlands. European champions Italy have failed to qualify for the World Cup after being beaten by North Macedonia in the playoffs. The South American giants Argentina is in Group C with their counterparts Mexico in the same group. England and Wales are in the same group B.

The 2010 and 2014 FIFA world cup champions Spain and Germany are placed in the same group E. Japan, impressed everybody in the last World Cup is in their group.

The Red Devils: Belgium is in Group F along with Croatia, the finalists of the previous edition of the FIFA World Cup. Brazil is in Group G while Portugal is in Group H along with Uruguay.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | Time in IST

As the FIFA World Cup is in Qatar this time, the fans in Asia and especially India can watch the World Cup hassle-free with most of the matches starting at 3:30 PM or 6:30 PM. Here is the schedule of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Match Date Fixtures Time Venue 1 November 20 Qatar vs Ecuador 9.30 PM Al Bayt Stadium 2 November 21 England vs Iran 6:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 3 November 21 Senegal vs Netherlands 9:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 4 November 22 USA vs Wales 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium 5 November 22 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 3:30 PM Lusail Stadium 6 November 22 Denmark vs Tunisia 6:30 PM Education City Stadium 7 November 22 Mexico vs Poland 9:30 PM Stadium 974 8 November 23 France vs Australia 12:30 AM Al Janoub Stadium 9 November 23 Morocco vs Croatia 3:30 PM Al Bayt Stadium 10 November 23 Germany vs Japan 6:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 11 November 23 Spain vs Costa Rica 9.30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 12 November 24 Belgium vs Canada 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium 13 November 24 Switzerland vs Cameroon 3:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium 14 November 24 Uruguay vs South Korea 6.30 PM Education City Stadium 15 November 24 Portugal vs Ghana 9:30 PM Stadium 974 16 November 25 Brazil vs Serbia 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 17 November 25 Wales vs Iran 3:30 PM Al Rayyan Stadium 18 November 25 Qatar vs Senegal 6:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 19 November 25 Netherlands vs Ecuador 9:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 20 November 26 England vs USA 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium

21 November 26 Tunisia vs Australia 3:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium 22 November 26 Poland vs Saudi Arabia 6.30 PM Education City Stadium 23 November 26 France vs Denmark 9:30 PM Stadium 974 24 November 27 Argentina vs Mexico 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 25 November 27 Japan vs Costa Rica 3:30 PM Al Rayyan Stadium 26 November 27 Belgium vs Morocco 6:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 27 November 27 Croatia vs Canada 9:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 28 November 28 Spain vs Germany 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium 29 November 28 Cameroon vs Serbia 3.30 pm Al Janoub Stadium 30 November 28 South Korea vs Ghana 6:30 PM Education City Stadium 31 November 28 Brazil vs Switzerland 6:30 PM Stadium 974 32 November 29 Portugal vs Uruguay 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 33 November 29 Ecuador vs Senegal 8:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 34 November 29 Netherlands vs Qatar 8.30 PM Al Bayt Stadium 35 November 30 Iran vs USA 12:30 AM Al Thumama Stadium 36 November 30 Wales vs England 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium 37 November 30 Australia vs Denmark 8:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium 38 November 30 Tunisia vs France 8:30 PM Education City Stadium 39 December 1 Poland vs Argentina 12:30 AM Stadium 974 40 December 1 Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium

41 December 1 Canada vs Morocco 8:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 42 December 1 Croatia vs Belgium 8:30 PM Al Rayyan Stadium 43 December 2 Costa Rica vs Germany 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium 44 December 2 Japan vs Spain 12:30 AM Khalifa International Stadium 45 December 2 Ghana vs Uruguay 8.30 PM Al Janoub Stadium 46 December 2 South Korea vs Portugal 8.30 PM Education City Stadium 47 December 3 Cameroon vs Brazil 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium 48 December 3 Serbia vs Switzerland 12:30 AM Stadium 974 Round of 16 49 December 3 1A vs 2B 8.30 PM Khalifa International Stadium 50 December 4 1C vs 2D 12:30 AM Al Rayyan Stadium 51 December 4 1D vs 2C 8:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 52 December 5 1B vs 2A 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium 53 December 5 1E vs 2F 8:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium 54 December 6 1G vs 2H 12:30 AM Stadium 974 55 December 6 1F vs 2E 8:30 PM Education City Stadium 56 December 7 1H vs 2G 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium Quarterfinal 57 December 9 Winner of Match 53 vs Winner of Match 54 8:30 PM Education City Stadium 58 December 10 Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium

59 December 10 Winner of Match 55 vs Winner of Match 56 8:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium 60 December 11 Winner of Match 52 vs Winner of Match 51 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium Semifinal 61 December 14 Winner of Match 57 vs Winner of Match 58 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium 62 December 15 Winner of Match 59 vs Winner of Match 60 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium Third place match 63 December 17 Loser of Match 61 vs Loser of Match 62 8:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium Final 64 December 18 Winner of Match 61 vs Winner of Match 62 8:30 PM Lusail Stadium

Where to Watch FIFA WC 2022 in India?

In India, streaming and broadcasting rights have been acquired by Viacom 18. Sports18 channels will broadcast matches in Hindi and English. The live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Venues

FIFA World Cup 2022 is played at 8 venues. The opening match is played at the Al Bayt Stadium. The stadium was built recently for the FIFA World Cup. The final of the World Cup 2022 is played at Lusail Stadium. The stadium has a capacity of 80,000 and will hold matches like a quarterfinal, semifinal, and final too. Khalifa International Stadium, Doha will hold the match for 3rd place.

List of all Stadiums | FIFA WC 2022

Lusail

Al Khor

Al Bayt

Al Wakrah

Al Rayyan

Khalifa International Stadium, Doha

Education City Stadium, Doha

Stadium 974, Doha

Al Thumana Stadium, Doha

This FIFA World Cup promises to be exciting as ever with each team having a strong squad and the ability to turn games. Any team can upset the stronger teams on a given day.

