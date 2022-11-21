FIFA World CUP 2022 Qatar Opening Ceremony | Take A Look of A Star-Studded Ceremony

- Advertisement -

The spectacular FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Opening Ceremony was held successfully at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Football fans all around the world were given a special treat as one of the most popular faces in Hollywood Morgan Freeman and South Korean singer BTS’ Jung Kook performed in this glittering opening ceremony on Sunday. Popular American actor Morgan Freeman narrated the event live and delivered a speech about the “emotions that connect us all now”. His wonderful speech was around 20 minutes, making the world glued to their screens.

BTS star Jung Kook performing at the World Cup ceremony! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/YdJLuFWsJ1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 20, 2022

One of the popular members of BTS Jung Kook performed in an official World Cup song Dreamers with Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

Take a Glimpse at FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Opening Ceremony

Biggest Opening ceremony of #FIFA World 2022 Stadium in History with Recitation of Holy Quran #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/izv47On1A7 — Dr Tariq Tramboo (@tariqtramboo) November 16, 2022

A message of unity, equality, harmony and oneness to start the #FIFAWorldCup2022 opening ceremony in Qatar. Beautiful verses from The Holy Quran ❤️ #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/N1AMKXVqq5 -- Advertisement -- — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 20, 2022

World Cup Qatar 2022: Opening Ceremonyhttps://t.co/TjSSitY7fK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

RECAP : The most beautiful moment from #FIFAWorldCup opening ceremony. Message of Islam & football brilliantly intertwined w/remarkable presentation. Qatar 🇶🇦 just won hearts here ♥️ ⚽️👌👏 Amazing opening ceremony! #QatarWorldCup2022 #qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/HnoTYas7uW — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) November 20, 2022

Qatar World Cup opening ceremony fireworkspic.twitter.com/saJCboYuW0 — FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) November 18, 2022

The #FIFAWorldCup is officially underway. Here are some scenes from the Opening Ceremony in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/IU09rUj2TP — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 20, 2022

