Monday, November 21, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterFIFA World CUP 2022 Qatar Opening Ceremony | Take A Look of...

FIFA World CUP 2022 Qatar Opening Ceremony | Take A Look of A Star-Studded Ceremony

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
FIFA World CUP 2022 Opening Ceremony | Take a Glimpse of a Star-Studded Ceremony- KreedOn
Image Source-
- Advertisement -

The spectacular FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Opening Ceremony was held successfully at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Football fans all around the world were given a special treat as one of the most popular faces in Hollywood Morgan Freeman and South Korean singer BTS’ Jung Kook performed in this glittering opening ceremony on Sunday. Popular American actor Morgan Freeman narrated the event live and delivered a speech about the “emotions that connect us all now”. His wonderful speech was around 20 minutes, making the world glued to their screens.

One of the popular members of BTS Jung Kook performed in an official World Cup song Dreamers with Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

Take a Glimpse at FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Opening Ceremony

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Indian Star Cricketers will support these teams in FIFA World Cup 2022

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleISL 2022-23: FC Goa Registered 1st Ever Victory Against ATK Mohun Bagan

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Indian Super League 2022 | Kerala Blasters defeat East Bengal in...

News
Durand Cup: Rajasthan United FC & Chennaiyin FC Booked The Quarterfinal Births- KreedOn

Durand Cup 2022: Rajasthan United FC & Chennaiyin FC Booked the...

Football
FIFA-AFC Met AIFF, SAI- KreedOn

FIFA-AFC Delegation Meets SAI, AIFF, State Associations for Development of Football...

News
Gary Neville: "No way back" for Cristiano Ronaldo to Play for Manchester United- KreedOn

Gary Neville: “No way back” for Cristiano Ronaldo to Play for...

KreedOn Banter