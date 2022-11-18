FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar accused of using fake paid Indian fans for parade

- Advertisement -

The hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar have been accused of using fake paid Indian fans for a parade. Qatar has allegedly used paid ‘fake’ fans to arrange a parade, however, Qatar has rejected such claims of using fake paid fans. This accusation has fueled the controversy of choosing the country as the host and the human rights issues with migrant workers for the tournament.

All participating countries were represented by their fans in the parade through the streets of Doha. Meanwhile, Spanish news outlet El Mundo fanned the flames by claiming that the fans were fake. It was also speculated that some fans were even seen representing multiple World Cup teams.

Fans from all over the world have finally arrived in Qatar for the World Cup. The fans:pic.twitter.com/15BPPJy8sq — AUGUSTUS 🔴 (@Der_Augustus) November 13, 2022

During the parade to welcome England, around 20 English fans were present with some Indian fans. The Indian fans were speculated to be fake but some of them came forward to inform that they are from Kerala.

Huge number of Indian ex-pats outside the England hotel, awaiting the team’s arrival in Qatar. Spoke to a few of them, and they insist they are not fake fans. Also have shown us murals of England players they have drawn back in Kerala pic.twitter.com/YlQQMOnPad — Sean Ingle (@seaningle) November 15, 2022 -- Advertisement --

Meanwhile, the Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee (SC) has denied all the accusations regarding the fuming matter. The SC stated,

“With four days to go until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off, anticipation and excitement are building in Qatar as we prepare to welcome the world. Numerous journalists and commentators on social media have questioned whether these are ‘real’ fans. We thoroughly reject these assertions, which are both disappointing and unsurprising.”

Meanwhile, one fan also told the Times newspaper,

“None of us are getting paid. We are diehard England fans. My favorite player was David Beckham, but now it is [Bukayo] Saka. If someone offered to pay us to support England we would turn them down. We are genuine supporters. Many of us grew up watching Beckham and Michael Owen. Our love is for this team.”

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opener is set to be held on November 20 between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor.

