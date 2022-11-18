Friday, November 18, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterFIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar accused of using fake paid Indian fans...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar accused of using fake paid Indian fans for parade

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Qatar accused of using fake paid Indian fans for parade
Image Source: The Star
- Advertisement -

The hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar have been accused of using fake paid Indian fans for a parade. Qatar has allegedly used paid ‘fake’ fans to arrange a parade, however, Qatar has rejected such claims of using fake paid fans. This accusation has fueled the controversy of choosing the country as the host and the human rights issues with migrant workers for the tournament. 

All participating countries were represented by their fans in the parade through the streets of Doha. Meanwhile, Spanish news outlet El Mundo fanned the flames by claiming that the fans were fake. It was also speculated that some fans were even seen representing multiple World Cup teams.

-- Advertisement --

During the parade to welcome England, around 20 English fans were present with some Indian fans. The Indian fans were speculated to be fake but some of them came forward to inform that they are from Kerala.

-- Advertisement --

Meanwhile, the Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee (SC) has denied all the accusations regarding the fuming matter. The SC stated,

“With four days to go until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off, anticipation and excitement are building in Qatar as we prepare to welcome the world. Numerous journalists and commentators on social media have questioned whether these are ‘real’ fans. We thoroughly reject these assertions, which are both disappointing and unsurprising.”

Meanwhile, one fan also told the Times newspaper,

“None of us are getting paid. We are diehard England fans. My favorite player was David Beckham, but now it is [Bukayo] Saka. If someone offered to pay us to support England we would turn them down. We are genuine supporters. Many of us grew up watching Beckham and Michael Owen. Our love is for this team.”

-- Advertisement --

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opener is set to be held on November 20 between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor.

Read more | Top 50 Best Football Movies Full of Passion & Emotions For The Real Football Lovers

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleAnalyzing UP Yoddhas Team & Its Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Biggest football transfers - KreedOn

Top 10 biggest transfers in football history

Football
Davinder Singh KreedOn

From playing football for free meals to Indian team: Incredible Story...

Football
Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC defeated Jamshedpur FC | NorthEast United FC lost to Army Green- KreedOn

Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC defeated Jamshedpur FC | NorthEast United...

News

AFC U-16 Championship Quarter-final: Where can the colts go from here

Football