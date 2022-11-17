FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: Schedule, Time, Performing Artists, Where to Watch – All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious tournament held every four years. The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held on November 20th, hours ahead of the first match of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador. The opening ceremony is expected to be mega and glittery. The top artists from around the globe will add stars to this event and will surely attract spectators from all around the world.

Earlier, several players and coaches raised their voices against Qatar hosting the World Cup, saying it’s too small a county to host a tournament of such magnitude. Concerns related to human rights and discrimination have also been raised. Now that Qatar is finally hosting this mega sporting event, let’s take a look at the important information related to FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony.

🎊​ The #FIFAWorldCup Opening Ceremony is ALWAYS special. Sunday is going to kick off the festival of football in style 🥳 pic.twitter.com/rdH1BbIZ1A — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 15, 2022

THE OPENING CEREMONY WILL BE HELD AT?

The opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup 2022 will take place in Al Bayt Stadium. The stadium is at a distance of 40km to the north of Doha in Al Khor. Al Bayt Stadium has a retractable roof with a capaciousness of 60,000.

FIFA WC 2022 OPENING CEREMONY: TIME & WHERE TO WATCH IN INDIA

The opening ceremony will commence at 2 pm GMT on Sunday, November 20 (7:30 PM IST). In India, you can watch the opening ceremony on the Sports 18 TV Channel, and live streaming will be available on Jiocinema.

WHO WILL PERFORM AT THE OPENING CEREMONY OF FIFA WC 2022?

FIFA is yet to release the official list of performers for the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony.

One of seven members of South Korea’s BTS boy band; Jungkook will perform at the ceremony. BTS has a huge fan following around the world.

Colombian pop star Shakira is among the other names to be involved in the opening ceremony. She sang the 2010 World Cup’s official song ” Waka-Waka”. The Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, and Nora Fatehi can also be seen performing at the ceremony.

British singer Dua Lipa denied all the reports and confirmed that she will not be performing at the Qatar World Cup’s opening ceremony.

A British rock and pop singer and songwriter, Rod Stewart told The Times that he had turned down an offer of “over $1 million” to perform in Qatar.

Apart from the opening ceremony, Doha’s Al Bidda Park will host FIFA Fan Festival, which will commence on November 19. The FIFA Fan Festival will have different artists from around the globe, performing during the entire duration of the World Cup and fans who take the trip to Qatar for the World Cup can access it for free.

