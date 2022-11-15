Tuesday, November 15, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: Complete List of Schedule, Timing & Where to Watch- All you need to know

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Image Source- Mint
Much awaited 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is set to begin in Qatar on 20th November and will conclude on 18th December 2022.

A total of 32 teams from all around the world will compete for the most coveted trophy in international football.

Thirty-two teams, 64 matches, 29 days. The first match will be played between host Qatar and Ecuador on November 20, 2022. Even though India is not so popular in the football world, footballers like Ronaldo and Messi have a massive fanbase in India. So, let’s take a look at FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule

1November 20Qatar vs Ecuador9.30 PMAl Bayt Stadium
2November 21England vs Iran6:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium
3November 21Senegal vs Netherlands9:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium
4November 22USA vs Wales12:30 AMAl Rayyan Stadium
5November 22Argentina vs Saudi Arabia3:30 PMLusail Stadium
6November 22Denmark vs Tunisia6:30 PMEducation City Stadium
7November 22Mexico vs Poland9:30 PMStadium 974
8November 23France vs Australia12:30 AMAl Janoub Stadium
9November 23Morocco vs Croatia3:30 PMAl Bayt Stadium
10November 23Germany vs Japan6:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium
11November 23Spain vs Costa Rica9.30 PMAl Thumama Stadium
12November 24Belgium vs Canada12:30 AMAl Rayyan Stadium
13November 24Switzerland vs Cameroon3:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium
14November 24Uruguay vs South Korea6.30 PMEducation City Stadium
15November 24Portugal vs Ghana9:30 PMStadium 974
16November 25Brazil vs Serbia12:30 AMLusail Stadium
17November 25Wales vs Iran3:30 PMAl Rayyan Stadium
18November 25Qatar vs Senegal6:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium
19November 25Netherlands vs Ecuador9:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium
20November 26England vs USA12:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium
21November 26Tunisia vs Australia3:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium
22November 26Poland vs Saudi Arabia6.30 PMEducation City Stadium
23November 26France vs Denmark9:30 PMStadium 974
24November 27Argentina vs Mexico12:30 AMLusail Stadium
25November 27Japan vs Costa Rica3:30 PMAl Rayyan Stadium
26November 27Belgium vs Morocco6:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium
27November 27Croatia vs Canada9:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium
28November 28Spain vs Germany12:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium
29November 28Cameroon vs Serbia3.30 pmAl Janoub Stadium
30November 28South Korea vs Ghana6:30 PMEducation City Stadium
31November 28Brazil vs Switzerland6:30 PMStadium 974
32November 29Portugal vs Uruguay12:30 AMLusail Stadium
33November 29Ecuador vs Senegal8:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium
34November 29Netherlands vs Qatar8.30 PMAl Bayt Stadium
35November 30Iran vs USA12:30 AMAl Thumama Stadium
36November 30Wales vs England12:30 AMAl Rayyan Stadium
37November 30Australia vs Denmark8:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium
38November 30Tunisia vs France8:30 PMEducation City Stadium
39December 1Poland vs Argentina12:30 AMStadium 974
40December 1Saudi Arabia vs Mexico12:30 AMLusail Stadium
41December 1Canada vs Morocco8:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium
42December 1Croatia vs Belgium8:30 PMAl Rayyan Stadium
43December 2Costa Rica vs Germany12:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium
44December 2Japan vs Spain12:30 AMKhalifa International Stadium
45December 2Ghana vs Uruguay8.30 PMAl Janoub Stadium
46December 2South Korea vs Portugal8.30 PMEducation City Stadium
47December 3Cameroon vs Brazil12:30 AMLusail Stadium
48December 3Serbia vs Switzerland12:30 AMStadium 974
Round of 16
49December 31A vs 2B8.30 PMKhalifa International Stadium
50December 41C vs 2D12:30 AMAl Rayyan Stadium
51December 41D vs 2C8:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium
52December 51B vs 2A12:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium
53December 51E vs 2F8:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium
54December 61G vs 2H12:30 AMStadium 974
55December 61F vs 2E8:30 PMEducation City Stadium
56December 71H vs 2G12:30 AMLusail Stadium
Quarterfinal
57December 9Winner of Match 53 vs Winner of Match 548:30 PMEducation City Stadium
58December 10Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 5012:30 AMLusail Stadium
59December 10Winner of Match 55 vs Winner of Match 568:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium
60December 11Winner of Match 52 vs Winner of Match 5112:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium
Semifinal
61December 14Winner of Match 57 vs Winner of Match 5812:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium
62December 15Winner of Match 59 vs Winner of Match 6012:30 AMLusail Stadium
Third place match
63December 17Loser of Match 61 vs Loser of Match 628:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium
Final
64December 18Winner of Match 61 vs Winner of Match 628:30 PMLusail Stadium

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where to Watch in India

The FIFA 2022 world cup matches will be broadcast on the new Sports18 and Sports18 HD for cable and set-top-box TV viewers and live streaming available on the JioCinema app.

Nidhi Singh
