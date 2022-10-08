FIFA WC 2022 Anthem – Official Anthem Released: See How Nora Fatehi Amazed the Netizens

- Advertisement -

Nora Fatehi to perform at FIFA World Cup in December this year. The Bollywood actor-dancer is making India proud. She is the only actor to represent India at the esteemed event to be held later this year. Also, she is the 1st Indian to be part of FIFA WC 2022 anthem.

She has been also featured in the official Qatar FIFA WC 2022 anthem with a part in Hindi as well as throughout the video, where the actor-dancer flaunts her dance moves. The official YouTube channel of FIFA has released the anthem, ‘Light The Sky’ on Friday featuring Nora Fatehi with others: Balquees, Rahma Riad, Manal. Red One, who has produced the song, has also worked earlier with Shakira on ‘Waka Waka’, now working with Nora Fatehi is a great opportunity for the actor-dancer.

Nora Fatehi is on par after being a part of the FIFA WC 2022 anthem, joining the charts with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The actor-dancer will reportedly perform at the closing ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, she’s expected to sing in Hindi at the marquee event. Nora Fatehi also took to social media to share her success.

