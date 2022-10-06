FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup: India Announces 21-Member Squad

- Advertisement -

Head coach Thomas Dennerby announces a 21-member squad for FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. The tournament is scheduled to begin from October 11 to 30. India has been drawn into Group A alongside USA, Morocco, and Brazil.

The official handle of Indian Football tweeted, “Here’s the list of 21 Tigresses, who will be fighting for India in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.”

Coach Dennerby said,

“It’s a new situation for everyone. India has never played in the World Cup before. This is a different ball game altogether. It’s a unique chance to show everyone that we have prepared well and will not allow anyone to run over us. Everyone wants to play the World Cup, but I can only select the best 21 in the squad,”

FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup: Venue

The tournament will be held in Bhubaneshwar, Madgaon (Goa), and Navi Mumbai. The Kalinga Stadium will host three pool matches of India.

Dennerby added,

“When you are on the field, everything is held back behind and you just have to focus on the game. That’s what the girls need to do. We are not going into the tournament as the favorites. I believe the pressure then is on the opponents,” “The performance is key for us. And I hope the girls are not much nervous and will play with confidence. You can’t be nervous and perform at the same time. It’s time to get the ball rolling.”

FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup: Indian Squad

The final list of 21 registered players (as released in AIFF) is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda

DEFENDERS: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam

MIDFIELDERS: Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh

FORWARDS: Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey

