FIFA U -17 Women’s WC 2022 – Schedule | Venue | Kick off times | All you need to know

For the first time, India will host the FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup 2022. This biennial youth tournament was supposed to be held in 2020 in India but got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The matches will begin on October 11, 2022, across various venues in India, as announced on Wednesday (June 15).

India will participate in Group ‘A’ matches on October 11, 14, and 17 in the capital city of Odisha. A total of 32 matches, 16 teams in four groups, will decide the winner of this biennial youth tournament.

FIFA U – 17 Women’s WC Schedule

Dates– October 11 to 30, 2022

The semifinals will be played in Goa, the final will take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, announced the FIFA.

Bhubaneswar is all set to host three group stage matches of India, starting October 11.

Venue

The 24 group stage games will wind up on October 18. The matches are divided among three host states – Odisha, Goa, and Maharashtra.

City Stadium Bhubaneswar (Odisha) Kalinga Stadium Margao (Goa) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) DY Patil Stadium

The Nehru Stadium in Goa has been assigned a maximum number of matches, including the semifinals (October 26). The D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host 10 matches.

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup draw

The official draw will take place on June 24th.

Venue: Zurich, Switzerland

Seven countries – India, Brazil, Chile, China PR, Colombia, Japan, and New Zealand have been confirmed so far for the competition and also feature in the draw.

FIFA Under 17 women’s WC Fixtures & kick-off times

The hosts India were automatically assigned to position A1 by FIFA.

Match No. Date Time Teams Venue 1 Group A October 11 8:00 PM India vs A2 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 2 Group A October 11 4:30 PM A3 vs A4 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 3 Group B October 11 8:00 PM B1 vs B2 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 4 Group B October 11 4:30 PM B3 vs B4 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 5 Group C October 12 8:00 PM C1 vs C2 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 6 Group C October 12 4:30 PM C3 vs C4 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7 Group D October 12 8:00 PM D1 vs D2 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 8 Group D October 12 4:30 PM D3 vs D4 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 9 Group A October 14 8:00 PM India vs A3 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 10 Group A October 14 4:30 PM A4 vs A2 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 11 Group B October 14 8:00 PM B1 vs B3 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 12 Group B October 14 4:30 PM B4 vs B2 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 13 Group C October 15 8:00 PM C1 vs C3 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 14 Group C October 15 4:30 PM C4 vs C2 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 15 Group D October 15 8:00 PM D1 vs D3 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 16 Group D October 15 4:30 PM D4 vs D2 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 17 Group A October 17 8:00 PM A4 vs India Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 18 Group A October 17 8:00 PM A2 vs A3 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 19 Group B October 17 4:30 PM B4 vs B1 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 20 Group B October 17 4:30 PM B2 vs B3 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 21 Group C October 18 4:30 PM C4 vs C1 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 22 Group C October 18 4:30 PM C2 vs C3 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 23 Group D October 18 8:00 PM D4 vs D1 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 24 Group D October 18 8:00 PM D2 vs D3 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 25 Quarterfinal 1 (QF1) October 21 4:30 PM 1A vs 2B DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 26 Quarterfinal 2 (QF2) October 21 8:00 PM 1B vs 2A DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 27 Quarterfinal 3 (QF3) October 22 4:30 PM 1C vs 2D Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 28 Quarterfinal 4 (QF 4) October 22 8:00 PM 1D vs 2C Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 29 Semifinal 1 (SF1) October 26 4:30 PM WQF1 vs WQF3 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 30 Semifinal 2 (SF2) October 26 8:00 PM WQF2 vs WQF4 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 31 Third-place match October 30 4:30 PM LSF1 vs LSF2 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 32 Final October 30 8:00 PM WSF1 vs WSF2 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

