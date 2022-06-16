Thursday, June 16, 2022
FIFA U -17 Women's WC 2022 – Schedule | Venue | Kick off times | All you need to know

By Nidhi Singh
The FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup 2022-Schedule-Venue- Kick off times | All you need to know
Image Source- The Statesman
For the first time, India will host the FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup 2022. This biennial youth tournament was supposed to be held in 2020 in India but got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The matches will begin on October 11, 2022, across various venues in India, as announced on Wednesday (June 15).

India will participate in Group ‘A’ matches on October 11, 14, and 17 in the capital city of Odisha. A total of 32 matches, 16 teams in four groups, will decide the winner of this biennial youth tournament.

FIFA U – 17 Women’s WC Schedule

Dates– October 11 to 30, 2022

The semifinals will be played in Goa, the final will take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, announced the FIFA.

Bhubaneswar is all set to host three group stage matches of India, starting October 11.  

Venue

The 24 group stage games will wind up on October 18. The matches are divided among three host states – Odisha, Goa, and Maharashtra.

CityStadium
Bhubaneswar (Odisha)Kalinga Stadium
Margao (Goa)Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra)DY Patil Stadium

The Nehru Stadium in Goa has been assigned a maximum number of matches, including the semifinals (October 26). The D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host 10 matches.

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup draw

The official draw will take place on June 24th.  

Venue: Zurich, Switzerland

Seven countries – India, Brazil, Chile, China PR, Colombia, Japan, and New Zealand have been confirmed so far for the competition and also feature in the draw.

FIFA Under 17 women’s WC Fixtures & kick-off times

The hosts India were automatically assigned to position A1 by FIFA.

Match No.DateTimeTeamsVenue
1Group AOctober 118:00 PMIndia vs A2Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
2Group AOctober 114:30 PMA3 vs A4Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
3Group BOctober 118:00 PMB1 vs B2Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
4Group BOctober 114:30 PMB3 vs B4Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
5Group COctober 128:00 PMC1 vs C2DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
6Group COctober 124:30 PMC3 vs C4DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
7Group DOctober 128:00 PMD1 vs D2Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
8Group DOctober 124:30 PMD3 vs D4Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
9Group AOctober 148:00 PMIndia vs A3Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
10Group AOctober 144:30 PMA4 vs A2Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
11Group BOctober 148:00 PMB1 vs B3Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
12Group BOctober 144:30 PMB4 vs B2Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
13Group COctober 158:00 PMC1 vs C3DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
14Group COctober 154:30 PMC4 vs C2DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
15Group DOctober 158:00 PMD1 vs D3Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
16Group DOctober 154:30 PMD4 vs D2Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
17Group AOctober 178:00 PMA4 vs IndiaKalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
18Group AOctober 178:00 PMA2 vs A3Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
19Group BOctober 174:30 PMB4 vs B1Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
20Group BOctober 174:30 PMB2 vs B3Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
21Group COctober 184:30 PMC4 vs C1DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
22Group COctober 184:30 PMC2 vs C3Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
23Group DOctober 188:00 PMD4 vs D1Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
24Group DOctober 188:00 PMD2 vs D3DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
25Quarterfinal 1 (QF1)October 214:30 PM1A vs 2BDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
26Quarterfinal 2 (QF2)October 218:00 PM1B vs 2ADY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
27Quarterfinal 3 (QF3)October 224:30 PM1C vs 2DPandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
28Quarterfinal 4 (QF 4)October 228:00 PM1D vs 2CPandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
29Semifinal 1 (SF1)October 264:30 PMWQF1 vs WQF3Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
30Semifinal 2 (SF2)October 268:00 PMWQF2 vs WQF4Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
31Third-place matchOctober 304:30 PMLSF1 vs LSF2DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
32FinalOctober 308:00 PMWSF1 vs WSF2DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Nidhi Singh
