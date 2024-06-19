FIFA Pays Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo with MS Dhoni-inspired ‘Thala For a Reason’ Message

- Advertisement -

The enthusiasm for India’s World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni remains strong even after his retirement from international cricket. At 42, Dhoni still proves to be one of the most formidable finishers, showcasing his power-hitting abilities in the recently concluded IPL 2024. Even the official Instagram page of the FIFA World Cup acknowledged the prowess of MS Dhoni, drawing a parallel to fellow number 7, Cristiano Ronaldo, with the iconic caption, ‘Thala for a reason.’

Both athletes continue to demonstrate their ability to perform on the grandest stages. Many expect MS Dhoni to return for the next IPL season, while Ronaldo aims to lead Portugal to a second Euros title.

Recently, MS Dhoni has been spending quality time with his family, whereas Ronaldo is preparing for Portugal’s opening match in Euro 2024 against Czechia at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Both men have become icons, transcending their respective sports and achieving worldwide recognition.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most renowned figures globally, captivating football fans with his remarkable goal-scoring prowess and holding the record as the highest goal-scorer in the sport’s history.

In India, his counterpart, MS Dhoni, is celebrated for his exceptional leadership and individual performance, having led India to numerous titles and being recognized as the most successful captain in Indian cricket history. Additionally, he has excelled with the Chennai Super Kings, guiding them to five championships.

While the world hopes to see both legends continue dominating their sports for years to come, there will inevitably come a time when they must retire from their illustrious careers.

