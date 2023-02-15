FIFA declared Saudi Arabia as hosts for Club World Cup 2023

- Advertisement -

FIFA announced on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia had been chosen to host the 2023 Club World Cup in December. The tournament will be held from December 12 to 22.

The FIFA Council voted unanimously for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to host the event, which includes the six continental champions and also the host’s national champions. This year also, Saudi Arabia was selected by the Asian Football Confederation to host the 2027 Asian Cup.

The nation has previously hosted sporting events, including this year’s Spanish Super Cup, the 2022 world title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, and the Riyadh Grand Prix.

The council meeting of FIFA also verified changes to the structure of the Club World Cup with the approval of an expanded 32-team tournament from 2025. UEFA will have 12 seats and CONMEBOL will have six, while CONCACAF, CAF, and AFC will have four each, one for the OFC and another for the hosts.

The FIFA meeting also stated that Canada, the United States, and Mexico will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup as joint hosts of the tournament, with their spots deducted from the overall CONCACAF’s allocation of six.

