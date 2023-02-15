Wednesday, February 15, 2023
HomeSportsFootballFIFA declared Saudi Arabia as hosts for Club World Cup 2023

FIFA declared Saudi Arabia as hosts for Club World Cup 2023

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
1 min.
Updated:
FIFA declared Saudi Arabia as Hosts for Club World Cup 2023 | KreedOn
Image Source- News18
- Advertisement -

FIFA announced on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia had been chosen to host the 2023 Club World Cup in December. The tournament will be held from December 12 to 22.

The FIFA Council voted unanimously for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to host the event, which includes the six continental champions and also the host’s national champions. This year also, Saudi Arabia was selected by the Asian Football Confederation to host the 2027 Asian Cup.

The nation has previously hosted sporting events, including this year’s Spanish Super Cup, the 2022 world title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, and the Riyadh Grand Prix.

-- Advertisement --

The council meeting of FIFA also verified changes to the structure of the Club World Cup with the approval of an expanded 32-team tournament from 2025. UEFA will have 12 seats and CONMEBOL will have six, while CONCACAF, CAF, and AFC will have four each, one for the OFC and another for the hosts.

The FIFA meeting also stated that Canada, the United States, and Mexico will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup as joint hosts of the tournament, with their spots deducted from the overall CONCACAF’s allocation of six.

-- Advertisement --

Shin pads in football | KreedOnRead More | Top 10 best shin pads for Football | Protect your shins from injuries

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous article
Top 10 Best Sports Store in the World | The big players in the sports retail industry 
Next article
WPL Auction 2023: Check out full list of sold players | Smriti Mandhana became the most expensive player in WPL 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Deepak Hooda abused umpire for not getting a wide

WATCH: Deepak Hooda abused umpire for not getting a wide |...

KreedOn Banter
409 players to go under hammer in Women's IPL 2023 Auction | KreedOn

Women’s IPL 2023: 409 Players set to go under hammer |...

Cricket
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2023) | Explore...

Football
Tendulkar recalled an incident about Miandad | KreedOn

You’ve broken your nose, you have to go to hospital’: Tendulkar...

KreedOn Banter