Thursday, June 6, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketField Hockey 101: Common Lingo and Terminology Decoded
-- Advertisement --

Field Hockey 101: Common Lingo and Terminology Decoded

Field Hockey Terminology | KreedOn
Image Source: sportzcraazy.com
Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Field hockey is a fast-paced and dynamic sport that requires a deep understanding of its unique terminology and rules. For both players and spectators, knowing the lingo can enhance the overall experience and improve communication on and off the field. This article aims to provide a comprehensive guide to the essential terminology, lingo and phrases used in field hockey.

-- Advertisement --

General Field Hockey Terms

Field Hockey Terminology | KreedOn
Image Source: Field Hockey Sticks USA
  • Bully: A natural stop in play where players from each team tap their sticks three times to restart the game.
  • Dangerous play: Play that could cause injury.
  • Dribble: Running while controlling the ball with the stick, different from basketball.
  • Flick: Moving the stick to lift the ball off the ground.
  • Obstruction: Shielding the ball from another player with the body or stick, a foul.
  • Push: Moving the ball along the ground with a pushing motion.
  • Scoop: Placing the stick head under the ball and lifting it forward.
  • Time wasting: Anything that delays the start of play.

Defensive Terms

Defensive Hockey Terms | KreedOn
Image Source: DAWN
  • Defender: A player who tries to stop the other team from scoring.
  • Channel: A defensive tactic that forces the opponent towards the sidelines and away from the goal.
  • Closing down: Forcing an opponent into a position that makes it easier to steal the ball.
  • Cover: Protecting the goal by sticking to an opponent.
Kho Kho KreedOnAlso Read | Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as Old as Mahabharata?

Field Hockey Gear and Field Terms

Field hockey safety equipment | KreedOn
Image Source: Pinterest
  • Field hockey: The sport itself, also referred to as hockey.
  • The ball: The playing object, not a puck like in ice hockey.
  • The stick: The long, flat stick used to play the game.
  • The pitch: The field of play, also known as the field.
  • Goal cage: The goal area, where the ball must be kept out or scored into.

Additional Terms

Hockey | KreedOn
Image Source: Olympics
  • Add-10: A delay-of-game foul where the ball is placed 10 yards closer to the goal after a delay.
  • Advancing: A penalty for hitting the ball with any part of the body.
  • Back stick: A foul for hitting the ball on the rounded back side of the stick.
  • Circle: The semi-circle in front of the goal, also known as the shooting circle.
  • Charging: Running into an opponent to draw a foul by blocking the ball with the body.
  • Clear: Hitting or dribbling the ball out of the 25-yard area.
  • Chip: A pass or hit that becomes airborne.
  • Crumbs: A loose ball in the goal circle after a save.
  • The “D”: The shooting circle.
  • Drag flick: A legal lifted shot on goal during a penalty corner.
  • Flagrant foul: A rough or dangerous play that results in a red card and ejection.
  • Flick: Raising the ball in the air during a pass no higher than 18 inches.
Indian Hockey Captains | KreedOnAlso Read | Honoring the Top 10 Best Indian Hockey Captains of All Time: From the Field to Glory
  • Flat-stick tackle: A defensive tactic where the defender waits for the attacker to run into their stick.
  • Foot: A foul for kicking the ball.
  • Green Card: A card given for breaking the rules, resulting in a 2-minute suspension.
  • Sweep hit: A motion of swinging the stick low to the turf in a sweeping motion.
  • Third-party obstruction: A foul for blocking an opponent to allow a teammate to play the ball.
  • Tackle: An attempt by a defender to take the ball away from an opponent.
  • Tomahawk: A reverse shot where the player turns their stick upside down and swings it to make contact with the ball.
  • Yellow Card: A card given for intentional fouls like high stick, resulting in a 5-minute suspension.

Key Strategies and Tactics

Key Strategies and Tactics | KreedOn
Image Source: The Ithacan
  • Artificial turf: Synthetic material used for the field instead of grass.
  • Assist: The pass or last two passes that lead to a goal.
  • Attack: The team is trying to score a goal.
  • Back pass: A pass that moves towards the passing team’s end of the field.
  • Back post: The far post of the goal from the direction the shot is taken.
  • Backline: The end line of the field.
  • Ball side: A strategy in marking where a player stands between the ball and the goal.
  • Basic grip: A style of holding the stick with the right hand near the bottom.
  • Interception: Taking possession of the ball away from the other team.
  • Interchange: A temporary switch of positions by teammates during play.
  • Jab: A defensive tactic where a player pokes continuously at the ball to force the attacking player to lose possession.
  • Kevlar: A composite material used to make field hockey sticks.
  • Kicker: Protective equipment for the goalkeeper’s shoes.
  • Kicking back: A field player who takes the place of the goalkeeper.
  • Line-up: The setup and positioning of players on one team.
Archery KreedOnAlso Read | The Evolution of Archery Game | All you need to know
  • Leading pass: A pass that signals a teammate to run towards the open area.
  • Link: A midfielder or halfback.
  • Long corner: A free hit for the offence on the sideline five yards from the backline.
  • Long hit: A free hit for the offence on the sideline five yards from the backline.
  • Man-on: A warning to a teammate with the ball that an opponent is coming to attack.
  • Man-to-man defence: A defensive strategy where each defender closely guards a specific opponent.
  • Man-to-man marking: A defensive strategy where each defender chooses an opponent to mark.
  • Mark: A defensive tactic where the defender positions herself ball side and goal side against her opponent.
  • Midfield line: The field players positioned between the offensive and defensive lines.
  • Pitch: The field of play, also known as the field.
  • Field goal: Any goal scored during regulation play.
  • Field player: A participant who is not a goalkeeper.
  • Flagrant foul: An intentionally rough or dangerous play that results in a red card and ejection.
  • Flat pass: A pass that travels straight to a teammate.
  • Flat slap: A hit similar to the drive, but held lower on the grip.
  • Flick: Raising the ball from the ground into the air with a quick stick movement.
  • Interchange: A temporary switch of positions by teammates during play.

Therefore, it is important for both players and spectators to understand hockey’s terminologies. This complete guide has highlighted some key terms, such as general field hockey terms, defensive terms, field hockey gear/field terms and extra ones. Additionally, key strategies and tactics have been emphasized thereby giving an overall view of the sport. Consequently, by learning these words people can up their knowledge of the game thereby resulting in better communication and experience.

Hockey Sticks- KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Field Hockey Sticks In 2024

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Kanika Mahtoliya
Kanika Mahtoliya
Previous article
NAM vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

NAM vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Namibia and Scotland gear up for a crucial encounter in the ICC Men's T20...
News

Quidich Sports Technology Firm Announces Expansion into Goa

Saiman Das -
Quidich Innovation Labs, a sports technology company known for offering augmented reality services during the ICC Cricket World Cup...
News

Aneesha and Vishal Secure Gold for J&K in Mixed Air Rifle at Kumar Surendra Singh Championship

Saiman Das -
Aneesha and Vishal from Jammu and Kashmir won Gold in the 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the...
Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: Watch – “We Indians are everywhere; we rule the world” – Hardik Pandya Praises Indian Fans in New York

Saiman Das -
Hardik Pandya, India's vice-captain, expressed gratitude to the Indian supporters for their encouragement as the team faced Ireland in...
Cricket

USA vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | United States vs Pakistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
USA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: The 11th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 sees hosts United States take...
Cricket

Top 10 Players with Most Wickets in T20 World Cup: Bowling Masterclass

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The T20 World Cup, a biennial cricketing extravaganza, has captured the imagination of fans worldwide. It's a tournament where...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019