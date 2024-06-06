Field Hockey 101: Common Lingo and Terminology Decoded

- Advertisement -

Field hockey is a fast-paced and dynamic sport that requires a deep understanding of its unique terminology and rules. For both players and spectators, knowing the lingo can enhance the overall experience and improve communication on and off the field. This article aims to provide a comprehensive guide to the essential terminology, lingo and phrases used in field hockey.

-- Advertisement --

General Field Hockey Terms

Bully: A natural stop in play where players from each team tap their sticks three times to restart the game.

Dangerous play: Play that could cause injury.

Dribble: Running while controlling the ball with the stick, different from basketball.

Flick: Moving the stick to lift the ball off the ground.

Obstruction: Shielding the ball from another player with the body or stick, a foul.

Push: Moving the ball along the ground with a pushing motion.

Scoop: Placing the stick head under the ball and lifting it forward.

Time wasting: Anything that delays the start of play.

Defensive Terms

Defender: A player who tries to stop the other team from scoring.

Channel: A defensive tactic that forces the opponent towards the sidelines and away from the goal.

Closing down: Forcing an opponent into a position that makes it easier to steal the ball.

Cover: Protecting the goal by sticking to an opponent.

Field Hockey Gear and Field Terms

Field hockey: The sport itself, also referred to as hockey.

The ball: The playing object, not a puck like in ice hockey.

The stick: The long, flat stick used to play the game.

The pitch: The field of play, also known as the field.

Goal cage: The goal area, where the ball must be kept out or scored into.

Additional Terms

Add-10: A delay-of-game foul where the ball is placed 10 yards closer to the goal after a delay.

Advancing: A penalty for hitting the ball with any part of the body.

Back stick: A foul for hitting the ball on the rounded back side of the stick.

Circle: The semi-circle in front of the goal, also known as the shooting circle.

Charging: Running into an opponent to draw a foul by blocking the ball with the body.

Clear: Hitting or dribbling the ball out of the 25-yard area.

Chip: A pass or hit that becomes airborne.

Crumbs: A loose ball in the goal circle after a save.

The “D”: The shooting circle.

Drag flick: A legal lifted shot on goal during a penalty corner.

Flagrant foul: A rough or dangerous play that results in a red card and ejection.

Flick: Raising the ball in the air during a pass no higher than 18 inches.

Also Read | Honoring the Top 10 Best Indian Hockey Captains of All Time: From the Field to Glory

Flat-stick tackle: A defensive tactic where the defender waits for the attacker to run into their stick.

Foot: A foul for kicking the ball.

Green Card: A card given for breaking the rules, resulting in a 2-minute suspension.

Sweep hit: A motion of swinging the stick low to the turf in a sweeping motion.

Third-party obstruction: A foul for blocking an opponent to allow a teammate to play the ball.

Tackle: An attempt by a defender to take the ball away from an opponent.

Tomahawk: A reverse shot where the player turns their stick upside down and swings it to make contact with the ball.

Yellow Card: A card given for intentional fouls like high stick, resulting in a 5-minute suspension.

Key Strategies and Tactics

Artificial turf: Synthetic material used for the field instead of grass.

Assist: The pass or last two passes that lead to a goal.

Attack: The team is trying to score a goal.

Back pass: A pass that moves towards the passing team’s end of the field.

Back post: The far post of the goal from the direction the shot is taken.

Backline: The end line of the field.

Ball side: A strategy in marking where a player stands between the ball and the goal.

Basic grip: A style of holding the stick with the right hand near the bottom.

Interception: Taking possession of the ball away from the other team.

Interchange: A temporary switch of positions by teammates during play.

Jab: A defensive tactic where a player pokes continuously at the ball to force the attacking player to lose possession.

Kevlar: A composite material used to make field hockey sticks.

Kicker: Protective equipment for the goalkeeper’s shoes.

Kicking back: A field player who takes the place of the goalkeeper.

Line-up: The setup and positioning of players on one team.

Also Read | The Evolution of Archery Game | All you need to know

Leading pass: A pass that signals a teammate to run towards the open area.

Link: A midfielder or halfback.

Long corner: A free hit for the offence on the sideline five yards from the backline.

Long hit: A free hit for the offence on the sideline five yards from the backline.

Man-on: A warning to a teammate with the ball that an opponent is coming to attack.

Man-to-man defence: A defensive strategy where each defender closely guards a specific opponent.

Man-to-man marking: A defensive strategy where each defender chooses an opponent to mark.

Mark: A defensive tactic where the defender positions herself ball side and goal side against her opponent.

Midfield line: The field players positioned between the offensive and defensive lines.

Pitch: The field of play, also known as the field.

Field goal: Any goal scored during regulation play.

Field player: A participant who is not a goalkeeper.

Flagrant foul: An intentionally rough or dangerous play that results in a red card and ejection.

Flat pass: A pass that travels straight to a teammate.

Flat slap: A hit similar to the drive, but held lower on the grip.

Flick: Raising the ball from the ground into the air with a quick stick movement.

Interchange: A temporary switch of positions by teammates during play.

Therefore, it is important for both players and spectators to understand hockey’s terminologies. This complete guide has highlighted some key terms, such as general field hockey terms, defensive terms, field hockey gear/field terms and extra ones. Additionally, key strategies and tactics have been emphasized thereby giving an overall view of the sport. Consequently, by learning these words people can up their knowledge of the game thereby resulting in better communication and experience.

Also Read | Top 10 Best Field Hockey Sticks In 2024