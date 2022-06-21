FIBA U-16 Asian Championships – How the young Indian basketball team created history ?

- Advertisement -

The Indian U-16 boy’s basketball team created history by finishing 5th at the FIBA U-16 Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Indian team surprised the strong basketball teams of Iran and Korea to claim the fifth spot.

At the Asian Championships, the U-16 Indian cagers played vigorously from start to end. The team narrowly missed out on the World Cup berth after losing to Japan in the quarter-finals.

Fierce and fearless, U-16 Indian cagers finish 5th in the event, the highest so far. Previously, India’s best performance was at the 10th spot in the 2009 Asian Championships.

Teamwork makes the dream work! Historical Performance by the Indian Young Cagers as they finish 5th place in the FIBA U-16 Asian Championship 2022. They beat Korea by 10 points (90-80) This is the best ever finish in decade. pic.twitter.com/l644or1jqS — #IndiaBasketball (@BFI_basketball) June 19, 2022

FIBA U-16 Asian Championships: Blue squad created history with the best-ever finish

The blue squad defeated the strong nations like Iran and South Korea. After exhilarating match against Iran, India defeated World No. 32 and 3-time champion, Korea, 90-80. Kushal Singh of India is among the top scorers of the tournament.

In the first match of the classification round, the 50th ranked India world pulled off a terrific victory against Iran (ranked 17th).

For the very first time in history, India reached the quarter-finals of the competition. However, they lost by a narrow margin to Japan and missed out on qualifying for the Basketball World Cup.

Final standings

A total of 13 teams took part in the U16 Asian Basketball Championship, held at Doha, Qatar. Australia claimed the title of U16 Asian Championship after defeating Japan by 94-63. New Zealand stood third in the tournament and defeated Lebanon.

India following their victory over Iran and Korea finish fifth overall.

The Philippines defeated Iran by 95-87 and finished seventh while Iran finished last. Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Lebanon have qualified for the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup 2022 which will be played in Malaga, Spain from 2-10 July.

BFI president Dr. K Govindaraj said

“I congratulate the Head Coach, Support Staff, and Players who have put their sincere efforts into making history by advancing to the Quarter-Finals for their best U16 Asian Championship performance ever”

Also, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has announced a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh for the champions of the Indian U-16 team.

