Federation Cup 2024 athletics: Santhosh Kumar clocks personal best to win gold medal in 400m hurdles

Santhosh Kumar secured Gold in the men’s 400m hurdles during the inaugural day of the National Federation Cup 2024 Athletics at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, this past Sunday.

Santhosh Kumar, who has previously earned a bronze medal in the Asian Championships, triumphed in the final with a new personal record of 50.04 seconds. The Indian national record for this event, set by Ayyasamy Dharun during the 2019 Federation Cup in Patiala, stands at 48.80 seconds.

Nikhil Bhardwaj claimed the silver medal with a time of 50.92 seconds, while Dhaval Mahesh Utekar secured the bronze with a time of 51.13 seconds.

In another event, Rashmi K, competing in the women’s javelin throw, achieved a new personal best distance of 54.75 meters during the Federation Cup’s opening day, surpassing her previous record of 53.95 meters.

During Sunday’s women’s javelin throw, she emerged as the sole athlete to surpass the 50m mark. Karishma S Sanil clinched the silver medal with a throw of 49.91m, while Rupinder Kaur Sohal secured the bronze with a distance of 47.66m at the athletics event.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Veerpal Kaur achieved a time of 59.43s, securing the gold medal. Salini Kris claimed silver with a time of 1:00.73, while Ramandeep Kaur finished third with a time of 1:01.29.

Earlier in the day, Dev Meena, a bronze medalist at the Asian U20 Championships, claimed gold in the men’s pole vault by clearing 5.10m, securing the top position on the podium.

Mallala Anusha set a personal best in the women’s triple jump, winning the gold medal with a jump of 13.53m. This surpassed her previous best of 13.40m, set in Bengaluru last year.

