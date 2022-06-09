- Advertisement -

The face of Indian MMA, Anshul Jubli qualified for the ‘Road to UFC’ semifinal on Wednesday.

His opponent, Patrick Sho Usami was eliminated on weight management issues. Anshul was earlier set to meet the Japanese, Usami ( 4-1 record) fighter in their lightweight quarterfinal in Singapore on Friday. Jubli has now proceeded to the next round of the ‘Road to the UFC’ tournament.

🥁Drumroll please! For the first time ever, at the #RoadToUFC we'll have the dynamic Jubli representing India 🇮🇳🙌🏻🔥👊 Watch him in action on 10th June on Sony Ten Network 📺 12 PM onwards. pic.twitter.com/OwGFq10gtE — UFC India (@UFCIndia) June 8, 2022

The 27-year-old fighter made an unbeaten 5-0 record and went for the inaugural Asia-wide edition, “Road to UFC”. Three wins away from bagging a UFC contract, Anshul Jubli stated “I’m gonna get that contract for India, for me, and for my family.”

From Uttarkashi to Singapore: Anshul Jubli trailing UFC dream

Jubli was born in northern town of Uttarkashi. Young Jubli traveled many parts of country, as his father was in the Border Security Force.

Road to UFC is the first edition of an Asia-wide version of the UFC. It has 11 future champions. Window of opportunity for 32 fighters among Asia’s major population centers.

Indian Pawan Maan Singh will be a compatriot in UFC contract. If any of the two wins the tournament, they will become the second Indian after Bharat Khandare (ufc contract-2017).

