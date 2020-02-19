FCG vs JFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC

The 85th of the Indian Super League match features Jamshedpur FC who will be hosting FC Goa in the last league match for both the sides. The game will be played at the J.R.D Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. The last time these sides faced each other at the Fatorda Stadium, Sergio Castel scored the only goal of the game while Ahmed Jahouh was sent off as Jamshedpur were 1-0 winners on the night.

The Gaurs are clear at the top by 3 points after ATK were defeated by Chennaiyin on Sunday night. The final match will seal their 1st place finish and given how poor Jamshedpur have been of late, we can expect another goal-fest in Jamshedpur.

The Steelers were in the top 4 for a while this season. A shocking second half of the season has seen them fall in the 8th spot. A win can see them move up one spot at best. Their previous game was a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad in which Sumeet Passi scored a 93rd-minute equalizer.

Date February 19, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue Fatorda Stadium, Goa Form FC Goa: W W W W L Jamshedpur FC: D D L L L Possible playing XI FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas Impact Players Corominas, Chhetri, Jahouh, Boumous, Udanta, Ashique

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeeper : Mohammad Nawaz

Nawaz has been picked over Subrata Pal who isn’t having the best of seasons in goal. The 19 year old keeper has made 34 saves and conceded 23 goals while keeping 4 clean sheets.

Defenders : Carlos Pena, Mourtada Fall, Joyner Lourenco

The defensive duo of Carlos Pena and Mourtada fall have contributed in 273 clearances, 79 tackles and 44 interceptions. They have also registered a combined 7 goal contributions so far.

We have picked Joyner Lourenco since he is being picked quite often by his coach off late. Moreover, he is also putting in decent defensive performances. In 9 games he has registered 55 clearances, 29 tackles and 15 interceptions. He also averages 24 passes per game with 79% accuracy and has registered 1 assist from 2 shots and 5 crosses.

Midfielders : Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Lenny Rodrigues, Aniket Jadhav, Noe Acosta

Brandon Fernandes has done well this season by providing 6 assists and scoring 2 goals in 16 appearances. He averages 52 passes per game and has registered 74 tackles this season making him an all-round midfielder in the ISL.

Hugo Boumous is another FC Goa player who has been terrific. He has scored 9 goals from 28 shots and registered 8 assists while averaging 50 passes per game.

Lenny has averaged 50 passes per game with 86% passing accuracy and has scored 2 goals from 14 shots. Further, he has registered 75 tackles, 42 interceptions and 35 clearances.

Aniket Jadhav has attempted 16 shots and 15 crosses in 13 matches from which he has scored one goal this season.

Noe Acosta has been the busier Jamshedpur midfielder this season. He has scored 3 goals and registered 1 assist from 15 shots and 37 crosses. He is crucial for Jamshedpur as he has registered 34 tackles, 18 clearances and 13 interceptions.

Forwards : Ferran Corominas, Sumeet Passi

Ferran Corominas, as usual, is scoring goals in every match so far. He got a brace in Goa’s 5-2 victory over Mumbai and in the match prior, he got another brace against Hyderabad. He has scored a total of 13 goals this season and has got 4 assists to his name this season.

Sumeet Passi scored a late equalizer against Hyderabad. It was his first of the season and besides that, he has registered an assist.

My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Noe Acosta, Aniket Jadhav, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Sumeet Passi, Ferran Corominas

Dream11 Team Stats: FCG vs JFC Dream11 Prediction 2020