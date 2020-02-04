FCG vs HYD Dream11 Prediction 2020 | FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC

The 74th match of the Indian Super League features FC Goa who will host Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The last time these sides clashed in Hyderabad, Manvir Singh scored the only goal of the match in the 68th minute to hand Goa a victory.

The Gaurs recently parted ways with their coach Sergio Lobera and are yet to announce a replacement. However, they have secured a place in the qualification spot. A factor of motivation for Goa will be to try and beat ATK for the top spot. In their previous game against Odisha, the Gaurs once again were leading at halftime, only for their opponents to score a brace and almost turn the match around.

A strike from Ferran in the 90th minute secured a 4-2 victory for Goa. This is becoming a trend for the Gaurs and could haunt them in the qualifiers if they don’t sort out their defensive issues. Hyderabad proved to be tricky opponents last time around. A new managerial takeover at FC Goa will mean improved tactics to take on the struggling newcomers.

Hyderabad are already looking past the ongoing season, having been firmly rooted in the tenth spot. Interim manager Mehrajuddin Wadoo, who replaced Phil Brown earlier in January, will be looking to build upon the positives from the remainder of the games.

The Hyderabadis suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bengaluru in their last game after Nishu Kumar scored in the 7th minute. Goa will prove to be tough competitors for Hyderabad, especially at the Fatorda Stadium. The team will have to be fearless in attacking and equally strong in defending to counter the continuous onslaught that the Gaurs throw at them.

Date February 5, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue Fatorda Stadium, Goa. Possible playing XI FC Goa : Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Carlos Pena, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Sauvik Chakrabarti, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Adil Khan, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelo Pereira, D R d Silva (Bobo). Impact Players Corominas, Brandon, Boumous, Bobo, Marcelo, Jackichand.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: FCG vs HYD

Goalkeeper : Mohammad Nawaz

We have picked Mohammad Nawaz over Kamaljit Singh given how poor the latter has been. Young keeper Mohammad Nawaz, has conceded 20 goals this season and kept 4 clean sheets. He is likely to be on top of his game against a weak side and will earn you points should you pick him for your Dream11 team.

Defenders : Gurtej Singh, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Carlos Pena, Mourtada Fall

Gurtej Singh and Sauvik Chakrabarti are the duo from Hyderabad FC we have selected to represent our Dream11 squad. Hyderabad acquired Sauvik from Mumbai City FC to strengthen their already poor defence.

Chakrabarti, however, did not start in the loss to Bengaluru, he is likely to make his debut against a strong FC Goa side. Gurtej Singh, on the other hand, has made a total of 106 clearances for Hyderabad which is why he is a key member of the defensive unit.

Carlos Pena has made a total of 104 clearances for Goa and has an average of 54 passes per game with an 86% passing success rate.

His colleague Mourtada has registered 140 clearances and averages 47 passes per game with 88% passing accuracy.



Midfielders : Marko Stankovic, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Jakichand Singh

Marko Stankovic is the only Hyderabadi player in the mid-field in our Dream11 team. The midfielder averages over 52 passes per game and contributes on the defensive front as well. Stankovic also has two goals to his name.

Goa’s midfield trio of Hugo Boumous , Brandon Fernandes and Jakichand Singh have been phenomenal in the centre of the park, having made 24 goal contributions in total this season.

Hugo, in particular, has been very impressive. The French midfielder has scored 6 goals in 11 games apart from providing 5 assists. He also has an impressive goal conversion rate of 27%.

Forwards : Bobo, Ferran Corominas

Ferran Corominas scored a goal in the 90th minute in Goa’s last game against Odisha, taking his tally to nine for the season while also having registered 3 assists so far. He is the perfect candidate for the captaincy of your Dream11 squad, given his ability to score goals at crucial times.

Bobo has scored 5 goals for his team so far, and is the only capable striker from Hyderabad FC to fit into our Dream11 team.

My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Gurtej Singh, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Carlos Pena, Mourtada Fall, Marko Stankovic, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Jakichand Singh, Bobo, Ferran Corominas.

Dream11 Team Stats: FCG vs HYD Dream11 Prediction 2020