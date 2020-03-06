FCG vs CFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC

The 2nd leg of the semi-finals of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see a bruised FC Goa try to overturn the 4-1 aggregate against Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday. Chennaiyin thrashed the table-toppers FC Goa 4-1 in their first leg meeting at the Marina Stadium to put one foot in the finals.

Although Channaiyin might have the upper hand coming into the fixture, don’t underestimate FC Goa’s ability to make a comeback in the 2nd leg. After all, the Gaurs have managed to score 46 goals in the league stage, the highest by any team. They also have an exceptional record at the Fatorda Stadium.



Having dominated the league stage with such tenacity, the ISL League winners FC Goa would have felt let down after the 4-1 loss in the 1st leg. The entire team will be looking to seek revenge and their head coach Clifford Miranda certainly believes so. He said, “ If there is any team that can turn this tie around, it’s us.”

Chennaiyin FC were once again the winners of the most-watched match in the ISL. The 2nd leg will be a difficult one for Chennai as they visit FC GOa’s fortress. The Marina Macchans are chasing a record along with ATK, making Saturday’s fixture an exciting watch.

FCG vs CFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC

Date March 7, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue Fatorda Stadium, Goa. Possible playing XI Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Lalrinzuala, Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Andre Schembri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis. FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas Impact Players Valskis, Chhangte, Crivellaro, Boumous, Corominas, Fernandes.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeeper : Mohammed Nawaz

The young keeper had a horrible night as he conceded 4 against Chennaiyin. However, the 2nd leg will be much more crucial as Nawaz will be more alert in keeping any goals out so as to send his team through to the finals. We feel that the young keeper will do good which is why we have selected him yet again.

Defenders : Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Mourtada Fall, Saviour Gama

Eli Sabia and Lucian Goian both got on the score sheet in the 4-1 victory over Goa. They will have to play the 2nd leg with caution as the Gaurs will come at them with all their might in order to secure a place in the finals. Moreover, Eli and Lucian are two of the league’s best defenders of all time and have been putting in consistent performances since Chennai’s revival earlier this season.

Fall is one of the best defenders in the league and has been a crucial player for Goa. He has consistently done well with his partner Carlos Pena, who we couldn’t feature in this Dream11 squad. The duo has done well most of the games and also the reason behind why Goa won the league this season. Saviour Gama became a Saviour for FC Goa as he did well to get a crucial goal for the Gaurs.

Midfielders : Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Hugo Boumous, Princeton Rebello

Chhangte and Thapa both are turning into serious talents who will represent India more regularly given how well they have played this season. Both of them got a goal in the first leg, and we have picked them yet again as they will want to grab the headlines by putting in insane work rate in the 2nd leg which will be important for Chennai’s midfield stability. Given that both the players can score/make goals as well as put in a defensive shift when needed, they should be on your Dream11 team.

Hugo Boumous has been tremendous this season. He has 11 goals and 10 assists, out if which he has 5 goals and 6 assists in the last month alone. We feel he can be a catalyst for Goa’s comeback in the 2nd leg.

Princeton Rebello has featured most of the games as a substitute in which he has registered 5 shots and 3 crosses. We picked Princeton due to the lack of funds in our team and the fact that we felt Boumous, Thapa and Chhangte would be stand out midfielders in the 2nd leg.

Forwards : Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh

Ferran Corominas is the leading goalscorer in the ISL history. We should leave it there, however, Ferran has promised fans on social media that the fixture isn’t over yet. He along with Hugo Boumous will be the main catalysts if the Gaurs can do a comeback on the Marina Macchans.

Manvir Singh was our second choice. Not an afterthought though. He has scored crucial goals at times this season and since he eyes a starting spot in the Indian team he is our final pick of the Dream11 team. He has scored 2 goals this season and averages 25 passes per game.

We wanted to pick either of the 3 star strikers from Chennaiyin, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis, Rafael Crivellaro. They, however, were too expensive to complete a whole Dream11 team.

My Dream11 Team

Mohammed Nawaz (GK), Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Mourtada Fall, Saviour Gama, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Hugo Boumous, Princeton Rebello, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh.

Dream11 Team Stats: FCG vs CFC Dream11 Prediction 2020