Thursday, November 24, 2022
Fazel Atrachali becomes most successful captain in history of Pro Kabaddi League

By Nidhi Singh
Fazel Atrachali becomes most successful captain in history of Pro Kabaddi League
Image Source- Mid Day
Puneri Paltan captain Fazel Atrachali becomes the most successful captain in Pro Kabaddi League history and went past the former coach of his franchise, Anup Kumar.

Fazel and Anup both with 52 victories under their belt before Puneri Paltan took on Jaipur Pink Panthers on Wednesday. In a closely fought contest, Puneri Paltan defeated Jaipur 39-32 and Fazel got his 53rd career win as captain in the league.

He is an Iranian kabaddi player who currently captains Puneri Paltan and the Iran National kabaddi team. He is one of the most successful foreign players in the history of the PKL.

Earlier this season, Fazel surpassed Manjeet Chhillar to become the top defender in the league’s history and is the only defender to cross 400 tackle points.

Puneri Paltan currently sitting on top of the points table in season 9 of PKL. The playoffs of season 9 PKL will be played in Dome NSCI, Mumbai from 13th to 17th December 2022.

Pro Kabaddi League Points Table

Top Players To Look For in Pkl Season 9 | Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Nidhi Singh
