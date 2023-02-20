Top 10 Fastest Marathon Runners | The Men Who Crossed All The Limits Of Human Body

- Advertisement -

The marathon is a long-distance foot race with a distance of 42.195 km. Mostly the race happens on city roads where traffic is blocked for a particular time duration. More than 800 marathons happen every year in the world. Though a marathon is a competition, a normal citizen can participate in it as a recreational activity and because of the inclusive nature of the race, citizens do participate with utmost enthusiasm. The good thing about the marathon is that professional athletes also run with citizens. In this article, we will see the fastest marathon runners who are no other than professional athletes. These professional marathon runners have crossed the human body’s limits to travel that amount of distance in very less time. In this blog, we will look at the top 10 fastest marathon runners.

Top 10 Fastest Marathon Runners

Rank Marathon Runner 1. Eliud Kipchoge 2. Kenenisa Bekele 3. Kelvin Kiptum 4. Birhanu Legese 5. Mosinet Geremew 6. Dennis Kipruto Kimetto 7. Titus Ekiru 8. Evans Chebet 9. Gabriel Geay 10. Lawrence Cherono

Eliud Kipchoge

Eliud Kipchoge is a Kenyan long-distance runner who competes in the marathon and formerly specialized in the 5000-meter distance. Eliud is the fastest man as far as marathons are concerned. This Kenyan man, in 2022, completed the marathon with a timing of 2:01:09. With this run, he broke his previous record by 30 seconds.

Kenenisa Bekele

Kenenisa Bekele is the world’s 2nd fastest marathon runner. Kenenisa won the 2019 Berlin Marathon in September at 2:01:41, which made him the world’s second-fastest runner. This Ethiopian man has won 26 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 2 bronze medals across the various marathons. Bekele is considered one of the greatest distance runners of all time.

Kelvin Kiptum

Kelvin Kiptum is 3rd on the list of fastest marathon runners. Kelvin belongs to Kenya. With a timing of 2:01:53 during the Valencia Marathon 2022, he became the 3rd fastest marathon runner in the history of sporting events. Surprisingly, he is just 23 years old. He also made a record for the fastest debut marathon timing.

Birhanu Legese

Birhanu Legese is an Ethiopian marathon runner who occupies the number 4 spot on this list. With the clock showing 2:02:48, the man completed the Berlin Marathon 2019 to become the 4th fastest marathon runner. Legese is currently part of the NN Running Team, which is managed by Global Sports Communication. He won a gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 as well.

Mosinet Geremew

Mosinet Geremew is an Ethiopian middle-distance and long-distance runner. He started his career with cross-country running. Considering the cross-country background, occupying the 5th position on the list of fastest marathon runners is a fabulous achievement. At the 2019 London Marathon, he finished in second place behind Eliud Kipchoge with a time of 2:02:55 to become the 5th fastest marathon runner in the history of sporting events.

Dennis Kipruto Kimetto

Dennis Kipruto Kimetto is a Kenyan athlete who is the 6th fastest marathon runner. He was the world record holder in the men’s marathon with a time of 2 hours 2 minutes 57 seconds, a record which he held until Eliud Kipchoge broke it in 2018 with a time of 2:01:39. Though he sits at 6th place, he is the first man to run under the 2 hours 3-minute barrier.

Titus Ekiru

Titus Ekiru hails from Kenya. The timing of 2:02:57 makes him the 7th fastest marathon runner. He achieved this feat in the 2021 Milano City Marathon. During the African Games 2019, he won the gold medal in the half marathon with the timing of 1:01:42. With this win, he became the first Kenyan to win this event in the African Games history.

Evans Chebet

Evans Kiplagat Chebet is a Kenyan long-distance runner who competes in road races. In December 2020, Chebet lowered his personal best by exactly two minutes and set a world record when he won the 2020 Valencia Marathon at 2:03:00. With this timing, he became the 8th fastest marathon runner in the entire sporting history.

Gabriel Geay

Gabriel Geay is a Tanzanian athlete who sits at number 9 on the list of fastest marathon runners in the history of the 42 km marathon event. The timing of 2:03:00 in the Valencia Marathon 2022 makes him occupy the 9th position. Geay has won 7 notable road races including the Peachtree Road Race in 2016 and the Bolder Boulder 10K in 2017.

Lawrence Cherono

Lawrence Cherono is a Kenyan long-distance runner. During the Valencia Marathon 2020, this Kenyan man clocked 2:03:04 which made him the 10th fastest marathon runner in the history 42 km marathon event. On July 16, 2022, Cherono tested positive for trimetazidine and was suspended just one day before the scheduled marathon at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Who is the fastest marathon runner in the world? Eliud Kipchoge is the fastest marathon runner on this planet. He clocked 2:01:09 to become the fastest marathon runner in the history of sporting events. Who are famous Indian marathon runners? -Lalita Babar

-Nitendra Singh Rawat

-Gopi Thonkanal

-Sudha Singh

-Major DP Singh What is the world record in the marathon? Eliud Kipchoge created a world record in the marathon when he finished the 42 km marathon with an incredible timing of 2:01:09.