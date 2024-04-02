Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Fan Interrupts MI vs RR Game, Rohit Sharma’s Reaction Takes Center Stage!

Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals faced off in the 14th match of IPL 2024 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1. Mumbai struggled, managing only 125 runs in the first innings. During the second innings, a notable incident occurred when a spectator breached security and rushed towards the Mumbai Indians‘ players, startling former captain Rohit Sharma. The incident went viral on social media platforms, generating significant attention as Mumbai Indians aimed to protect their modest total and avoid their third loss of the IPL 2024 season.

Mumbai Indians suffered their third defeat of the IPL 2024 season in a match that proved to be disappointing for them. The encounter took place at the Wankhede Stadium where Mumbai, batting first, struggled against Rajasthan’s bowling attack. Despite Hardik Pandya’s contribution as the highest scorer with 34 runs, Mumbai only managed to post a total of 125 runs in their innings. On the other hand, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal stood out for Rajasthan, claiming three wickets each, while Nandre Burger took two and Avesh Khan secured one.

In pursuit of the target, Rajasthan Royals faced a challenging start with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler departing early after scoring 10 and 13 runs, respectively. Although skipper Sanju Samson added 12 runs in 10 balls, it was Riyan Parag‘s unbeaten 54 runs that guided the Royals to victory. Their six-wicket win marked their third consecutive triumph of the season, while also handing Mumbai Indians their third loss.

