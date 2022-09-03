Everton vs Liverpool DREAM11 Prediction – Premier League 2022 | Where to watch EVE vs LIV today’s match | Fantasy Football tips by experts

- Advertisement -

EVE vs LIV Dream11 prediction PL 2022: The PL 2022 is going well so far. In mid-week, we witnessed some great results from all sides. Let us see what we can expect in September. Today, Everton will welcome Liverpool to Goodison Park.

Everton is currently sitting at 17th place with just three points, while Liverpool is at sixth with 8 points in hand.

-- Advertisement --

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the squads of both the team, weather forecast, ground report, dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s take a closer look at both the sides

Everton FC

-- Advertisement --

Everton is also one of the strugglers in Premiere League. They lost the opening two games this season and played three back-to-back draws. The Toffees are yet to register a win and will be looking to do so in this fixture. Let’s see what magic Frank Lampard and co have for us.

Liverpool

-- Advertisement --

Liverpool too endured some ups and downs in Premiere League so far. They played back-to-back draws in the opening game and lost one.

The Reds thrashed Cherries 9-0, followed by a win against the Magpies.

Thus, they’ll be in full confidence to grab three points.

-- Advertisement --

EVE vs LIV Dream11 prediction PL 2022 | Everton vs Liverpool Prediction

Date Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. Time 5:00 PM Venue Goodison park Predicted playing XI Everton: Pickford; Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Patterson, Onana, Iwobi, Vinagre; McNeil, Gray, Gordon. Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Diaz. Injuries Everton: Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andros Townsend. Liverpool: Ibrahima Konate, Thiago, Jota Players to watch Salah, Iwobi, Diaz, Gordon

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s PL Match | EVE vs LIV | Fantasy Prediction

Goalkeeper

Alisson: Given Pickford’s form this season, Alisson is the obvious choice between the sticks for this match.

Defender

Trent Alexander Arnold: The fierce right back has been a decent performer, making him the obvious pick at right back.

Conor Coady: The former Wolves skipper signed for Everton on loan to help Frank Lampard on the defensive front.

Van Dijk: Van Dijk has been a bit tipsy in defense lately, but still the Dutchman has scored a goal this season.

James Tarkowski: Has 83.3% tackling success, thus getting him in the dream team. He’ll be looking to keep the defense as tight as possible.

Midfielder

Fabinho: Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has a pass accuracy of 91%, he is our top pick to lead the center pitch of the field.

Iwobi: The former Gunners man has played a crucial role in Toffee’s midfield, and he’ll be looking to take the responsibility to get three points as well.

Elliott: The youngster is enjoying quite a time at Anfield after becoming a regular first-team member. He still has a lot of potential that he can achieve to become a crucial member.

Forwards

Gordon: The youngster has surprised his gaffer after scoring two goals this season. Let’s hope he continues to shine his way.

Firmino: The striker is finally back, and the Brazilian scored 3 goals and has 3 assists to his name as well.

Diaz: Is the obvious replacement for Mane, who signed for Bavarians this summer. The Columbian has also scored three goals in the league so far

MY DREAM11 captain

Diaz

MY DREAM11 vice-captain

Trent Alexander Arnold

MY DREAM11 PREDICTION | EVE vs LIV

Liverpool is in decent form and will be fully confident in facing Lampard’s side. Everton on the other hand might be vulnerable who still haven’t won a single game, but this might be the time to bounce back and surprise us with a different scoreline. Either way, given both sides’ recent form, Liverpool is expected to win this one with a score of 3-1.

Where to watch Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match 2022 ?

In India, the Everton vs Liverpool match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select HD channels. You can also watch the match live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgement before playing.

Above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, Win Big

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport