“Even Virat Kohli Can’t Deliver…” : Virender Sehwag Strikes Hard on Overhyped RCB Batting Performance

Royal Challengers Bengaluru encountered another challenging match as they suffered a 28-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday. This marked RCB’s third defeat in four matches, leaving them stranded at the ninth position on the points table. Lucknow Super Giants, batting first, accumulated a total of 181/5 in 20 overs, propelled by Quinton de Kock’s impressive 81 off 56 balls. Former Indian Opening Star Virender Sehwag Strikes Hard on Overhyped RCB Batting Performance after the match against LSG. Virender Sehwag also commented on Virat Kohli.

However, RCB faltered in their pursuit, managing only 153 runs before being dismissed. Among RCB’s batsmen, Mahipal Lomror was the solitary player to exceed the 30-run mark. Reflecting on RCB’s struggles, former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary highlighted the shortcomings of the middle order, attributing the absence of the legendary AB de Villiers as a contributing factor to the team’s woes.

Virender Sehwag, the ex-Indian cricketer who participated in the conversation, responded to Tiwary’s comment by stating…

“7-8? Even Virat Kohli can’t deliver a match-winning performance in 7-8 matches. Every team expects it’s expensive players to play a big innings in at least 2-3 matches. If a player can guide team to victory in 2-3 matches, then it’s a very big achievement.”

Discussing the game, LSG took to the batting crease and achieved a commendable total of 181/5, largely due to de Kock‘s impressive 81 runs off 56 balls. On the other hand, RCB faced difficulties in forming substantial partnerships, ultimately resulting in their defeat by 28 runs. LSG, with two victories in three matches, will confront the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans on Sunday, while RCB will compete against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

