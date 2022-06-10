European Open 2022: The stage is set for Indian Judoka’s to shine at the global level

- Advertisement -

Indian Judo team left Spain for the European Open 2022

Indian Judo team left Spain for the European Open after getting a last-minute visa, following MEA intervention. A total of 36-member Indian judo team left for Spain on Thursday.

Estimate Budget: Rs 1.49 crore

MEA and Sports Ministry coordinated to get their travel documents ready and cleared. The total expenditure for the competition-cum-training tour is 1.49 crore, as released by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

SAI organized Judo Selection trials for both men and women from May 23rd to 26th May 2022. The organization cleared the way for international competitions and exposure tours for Indian judoka.

The European Open in Madrid will be a great platform for the Indian judo team. A total of 464 athletes from 46 nations are expected to participate in the tournament.

Indian Team Members

Men

Below 60kg

Gulab Ali, Pardeep Saini, Vijay Yadav

Below 66kg

Nitin Chauhan, Jasleen Saini

Below 73kg

Attar Singh, Suresh N

Under 81kg

Harshdeep Brar, Divyanchu Puri

Below 90kg

Promod Kumar

Below 100kg

Avtar Singh, Shubham Kumar, Deepak Deshwal

Above 100kg

Jobandeep Singh, Yash Ghangas.

Women

Below 48kg: Sanatombi Devi Laishram, Swaita, Sushila Likambam; Below 52kg: Simran, Sarda Ningthoujam; Below 57kg: Suchika Tariyal, Yamini Mourya; Under 63kg: Himanshi Tokas, Sunibala Huidrom, Garima Choudhary; Below 70kg: Inungambi T, Ranjeeta; Below 78kg: Indula Maibam; Above 78kg: Tulika Maan, Apoorva Patil.

