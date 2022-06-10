European Open 2022: The stage is set for Indian Judoka’s to shine at the global level

Indian Judo team left Spain for the European Open 2022
Indian Judo team left Spain for the European Open after getting a last-minute visa, following MEA intervention. A total of 36-member Indian judo team left for Spain on Thursday.
Estimate Budget: Rs 1.49 crore
MEA and Sports Ministry coordinated to get their travel documents ready and cleared. The total expenditure for the competition-cum-training tour is 1.49 crore, as released by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).
SAI organized Judo Selection trials for both men and women from May 23rd to 26th May 2022. The organization cleared the way for international competitions and exposure tours for Indian judoka.
The European Open in Madrid will be a great platform for the Indian judo team. A total of 464 athletes from 46 nations are expected to participate in the tournament.
Indian Team Members
Men
Below 60kg
- Gulab Ali, Pardeep Saini, Vijay Yadav
Below 66kg
- Nitin Chauhan, Jasleen Saini
Below 73kg
- Attar Singh, Suresh N
Under 81kg
- Harshdeep Brar, Divyanchu Puri
Below 90kg-- Advertisement --
- Promod Kumar
Below 100kg
- Avtar Singh, Shubham Kumar, Deepak Deshwal
Above 100kg
- Jobandeep Singh, Yash Ghangas.
Women
Below 48kg: Sanatombi Devi Laishram, Swaita, Sushila Likambam; Below 52kg: Simran, Sarda Ningthoujam; Below 57kg: Suchika Tariyal, Yamini Mourya; Under 63kg: Himanshi Tokas, Sunibala Huidrom, Garima Choudhary; Below 70kg: Inungambi T, Ranjeeta; Below 78kg: Indula Maibam; Above 78kg: Tulika Maan, Apoorva Patil.