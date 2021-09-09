England vs India 5th Test Dream11 Predictions | India Vs England 2021

-- Advertisement --

England vs India 5th Test Dream11 Predictions: On a wicket that was best suited for batsmen, we witnessed a great bowling attack from both teams. England restricted India for a low score in the first innings, and India bowled out England on the very last day of the match when all three results seemed likely. Batsmen too did their job well, especially Rohit Sharma, he got his first-ever overseas hundred, and he reached the mark with a six.

England has lost their last two bilateral series. First against India, and then against New Zealand. They are trailing currently by one match and would want to win the next match and end the series in a draw. They have been working on what went wrong with them in the previous series, and to some extent have gotten better results from it. Despite losing their last match, England is in a much better place than earlier this year.

Most of India’s concerns are now eliminated. Their openers are giving them great starts and can convert them into big scores. Tailenders are hanging in there and getting more crucial runs towards the end. Bowlers are maintaining their attacking bowling lines and smartly picking up wickets. Rishabh Pant’s wicket-keeping is better than ever. The only thing that they need to work on is their middle-order. Pujara is getting back in his touch and scoring a bit faster. Kohli is getting runs but is being dismissed in similar ways. Rahane and Pant are not scoring enough. If they can work this out, they will be an unbeatable force.

England vs India 5th Test Dream11 Predictions | India Vs England – Series Preview

Series: India tour of England | 5th Test | India leads by 2-1 Match Date: 10th September Match Time: 3:30 p.m (IST) Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs India 5th Test Dream11 Predictions | Complete match predictions

In form Key Players: India- Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara England- Joe Root, James Anderson, Ollie Robbinson Weather: Rain is expected on almost every day of the match except on day 5. Pitch Conditions: The wicket at Old Trafford is one of the quickest wickets, but it generally wears out as the game progress and spinners then come into the play. The overcast conditions might prevent that from happening too much. Toss: Batting first has always been the best option at Old Trafford, and the teams would still want to do that. Batting last will be a little difficult for any team in these conditions. Injury updates: Mohammed Sham missed out on the last test due to an injury, and there is no new update on his injury. Venue Test stats: Total Test Matches- 82 Matches won batting first- 32 Matches won batting second- 15 Average first innings score- 335 Average second innings score- 268 Third innings score (Avg)- 227 Average fourth innings score- 168 Highest total recorded- 656/8 (255.5 overs) by AUS vs ENG Lowest total recorded- 58/10 (21.4 overs) by IND vs ENG H2H: Total Test Matches- 130 Won by India- 31 Won by England- 49 Draw- 50 Form in Test Matches: India- L D W L W England- L D L W L Squads: India- Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, KL RahulWriddhiman Saha, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav England- Joe Root (c), Rory Burns, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, Jack Leach

India’s Probable Playing XI

India did not pick Ravichandran Ashwin in their last match when everyone expected him to play. This time too, the playing conditions are similar, and spin will come more into the play. There is a high possibility of him getting back in the side. Ajinkya Rahane has not performed well in this series, and there is a chance that Suryakumar Yadav could replace him at no. 5. There is still a question mark on Mohhamed Shami’s availability. It will be a difficult call for them to leave out anyone else for him if he is available.

This could be India’s playing XI

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane/Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dawid Malan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

England’s Probable Playing XI

England’s batting department is getting stronger, but they still need some polishing. Jos Buttler is available for selection again, and he will be back on the side. Jack Leech has also been added to the squad considering the conditions at Old Trafford. For him to be in the XI, a fast bowler will have to be excluded out of the side.

This could be England’s playing XI-

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Jack Leech.

England vs India 5th Test Dream11 Predictions | Fantasy Team

Rohit Sharma (VC), Virat Kohli, Joe Root (C), Dawid Malan, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

England vs India 5th Test Dream11 Predictions | Captain

Joe Root (C)

England vs India 5th Test Dream11 Predictions | Vice-Captain

Rohit Sharma

