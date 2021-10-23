Eng vs WI Dream11 Prediction | England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2021 | Match 14 Prediction | World Cup predictions for today’s match

-- Advertisement --

Eng vs WI Dream11 Prediction: The Super 12 matches are here, and the second match of this stage is England vs West Indies. Two of the best teams going into this tournament are up against each other, and both stand a good chance to win this edition of the T20 World Cup. But, the form for one team is much better than the other.

England probably is the best team after India in this tournament. They are a very experienced and skilled side on paper and certainly hold the potential to be the best team in the world cup. They are missing some of their key players, but that will not be an issue for them because they have quality players to fill in the gaps.

West Indies is such a powerful team on paper, and they are the defending champions, but their form is not the best. None of their players has stood out in recent times. They still are one of the strongest teams out there and can change their form at any time. All they have to do is play the game that they are always known for.

ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction | Complete match details

Series: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 | Super 12 | Match 14 | England vs West Indies Match Date: 23rd October Match Time: 7:30 p.m. (IST) Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction | Complete match analysis

Key Players In Form: England- Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood West Indies- Roston Chase, Obed Mccoy Weather: The weather in UAE is extremely hot, which can at times take out all the energy. The players will have to keep themselves hydrated at all times to avoid injuries. Pitch Conditions: The Wicket at Dubai is generally a good one to bat on, but there will be some movement for the fast bowlers early on, which will give them some advantage. A score over 170 will be a par score. Toss: The teams will look forward to bowling first and chasing the target later on to take some advantage of the early swing on offer. Venue T20 stats: Total matches- 61 Matches won batting first- 34 Matches won batting second- 26 Average 1st innings score- 144 Average 2nd innings score- 122 Highest score recorder- 211/3 (20 Overs) by SL vs PAK Lowest score recorded- 71/10 (19 Overs) by KEN vs IRE Highest score chased- 183/5 (19.4 Overs) by AFG vs UAE Lowest total defended- 134/7 (20 Overs) by OMN vs HK H2H: Total matches- 22 Won by Australia- 13 Won by South Africa- 8 Form: England- L W W L W West Indies- NR W L L L Squads: England- Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley West Indies- Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (VC), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh jr. Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein

Probable Playing XIs for ENG | ICC T2O WC | Todays Match Predictions

England- Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan.

Probable Playing XIs for WI | ICC T2O WC | Todays Match Pedictions

West Indies- Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy

Top picks for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction fantasy team | Best Fantasy Cricket Team Suggestions

Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Evin Lewis, Jason Roy, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Obed McCoy

Dream11 Wicket Keepers Prediction

Jos Buttler & Jonny Bairstow- Bairstow and Buttler both took a break from the IPL to be more prepared for the T20 World Cup. In the practice matches, both played decent knocks, but Jos Buttler stood out of these two. They will have to continue doing well in the more important matches.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Evin Lewis- Lewis came in as a replacement in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals and did well for them. He consistently got good starts, but could not convert them to bigger scores. He will have to make sure that this changes that in the World Cup.

Jason Roy- Roy did well for Sunrisers Hyderabad when most of their batsmen failed to perform. He did not do well in the practice matches though. He still might get a chance in the XI and will have to make the most out of it.

Lendl Simmons- Simmons had a few good matches in the CPL, but he has not played any games after that. He will have a big role to play at the top to give West Indies good starts to release pressure from the batsmen to follow.

Shimron Hetmyer- Hetmyer has played a few matches in UAE with Delhi Capitals but has only had a few good innings. He will have to be much more consistent in his run-scoring to be able to win matches for his team.

Dream11 All-rounders prediction

Dwayne Bravo- Bravo had a good season with Chennai Super Kings and had a good contribution in their victory. He should be able to continue his bowling form here as well and try to get more runs with the bat.

Roston Chase- Chase has been consistent with the bat and the ball since the CPL and has continued his form in the practice games. He can continue his form in the super 12 matches, and if he can do that, Windies will benefit a lot from it.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Chris Woakes- Chris Woakes is a very underrated player. He always performs with the ball but is usually overshadowed by someone else’s performance. He produces genuine wicket-taking swing, and his skills with the bat always come in handy.

Mark Wood- Wood does not regularly play white-ball cricket, but he did very well in the practice games. He surely deserves a spot in the playing eleven for England.

Obed McCoy- McCoy is a fairly young player, but he has a lot of experienced players around to guide him in tough situations. He did well in the warmup games and should be able to do that in the super 12 games as well.

Dream11 Captain Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Team Predictions

Jos Buttler

Dream11 Vice-Captain Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Team Predictions

Evin Lewis

ICC T20 WC | Eng vs WI Winners Prediction

Seeing the past records & current form of the team & players, England is expected to with this match.

