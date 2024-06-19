ENG vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | England vs West Indies ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction: England will face West Indies in their first match of the Super 8s of T20 World Cup 2024. The game will take place at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

-- Advertisement --

England didn’t play very well in the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Thanks to Australia beating Scotland, England just managed to make it to the Super 8s because of their better net run rate.

The West Indies won all their group-stage matches, while England only won two. However, England has experienced players and T20 experts who can improve their performance in this next phase of the tournament.

-- Advertisement --

ENG vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match England vs West Indies,42nd Match Venue Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST – Tuesday, 20 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for ENG vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form England : Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer West Indies: Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein Weather forecast for ENG vs WI match Temperature: 27°C Precipitation: 11% Humidity: 90% Wind: 11 km/h Pitch conditions for ENG vs WI Thr pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is known for its low-scoring nature. Toss Factor in ENG vs WI Teams batting first have a slight advantage historically. ENG vs WI Head-to-head ENG – 12 WI – 17 ENG vs WI Squads England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer

Probable playing XI for England

Jos Buttler (c), Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Probable playing XI for West Indies

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie and Obed McCoy

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for ENG vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

-- Advertisement --

Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, Jonny Bairstow, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Roston Chase, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt, Sherfane Rutherford, Harry Brook, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Nicholas Pooran: In T20Is, Pooran has played 92 matches, scoring 2012 runs at an average of 25.7 and a strike rate of 135.85. His highest score in T20Is is 98, and he has scored 12 fifties, hitting 137 fours and 128 sixes, making him our top wicket keeping pick for today’s match against Afghanistan.

-- Advertisement --

Jos Buttler: The explosive right-handed batsman has been a powerhouse in T20I cricket, consistently delivering match-winning performances. With 3116 runs in 119 matches at an average of 35.8 and a breathtaking strike rate of 146.2, Buttler is known for his ability to dismantle bowling attacks. He has scored one century and 23 fifties with a highest score of 101* and has been lethal in finding the boundaries, hitting 287 fours and 130 sixes. Besides, his wicket keeping skills add valuable points to dream11 fantasy teams.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Rovman Powell: Powell has scored 1377 runs in his T20I career and has gathered it at a strike rate of 143.73. On his day, he can single handedly take the game away from the oppositions hands.

Jonny Bairstow: With 1607 runs in 76 matches at an average of 29.7 and a phenomenal strike rate of 137.3, Bairstow has been a key contributor to his team’s success. He has scored ten fifties with the highest score of 90 and has been prolific in finding the boundaries, hitting 142 fours and 74 sixes.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Andre Russell: Russell has played 79 T20I matches, scoring 1017 runs at an average of 22.0 and a strike rate of 163.6. His highest score in T20Is is 71, and he has scored 3 fifties, hitting 63 fours and 83 sixes. Russell’s aggressive batting style and knack for finishing games make him a valuable asset in T20 cricket

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has been a crucial all-rounder in T20I cricket, making significant contributions with both bat and ball. With 1199 runs in 88 matches at an average of 21.9 and a striking strike rate of 143.0, Ali is known for his ability to accelerate the innings in the middle overs. He has scored seven fifties with a highest score of 72* and has been effective in finding the boundaries, hitting 86 fours and 66 sixes. Additionally, Ali has taken 49 wickets with the ball, showcasing his value as a complete package in T20I cricket.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Alzarri Joseph: In T20Is, Joseph has played 26 matches, took 44 wickets at an economy rate of 8.87. His best bowling figures in T20Is are 5/40, with an average of 21.2 and a strike rate of 14.3. He has also taken 1 four-wicket haul and 1 five-wicket haul in T20Is. Joseph’s ability to bowl fast and take crucial wickets makes him a key player in the West Indies T20I team.

Jofra Archer: With 26 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 25.0 and an impressive economy rate of 7.38, Archer has been a key wicket-taker for his team. He has taken three four-wicket hauls with a best bowling figure of 4/33 and has been effective in containing the opposition’s scoring rate.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Jos Buttler and Andre Russell

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Nicholas Pooran and Jofra Archer

Must Picks for ENG vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler

Phil Salt

Andre Russell

Nicholas Pooran

Moeen Ali

Jofra Archer

Risky choices for ENG vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Will Jacks

Shai Hope

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between England and West Indies?

Given their superior experience, resources, and player quality, England is favored to win the match. However, upsets are always possible in T20 cricket, as demonstrated in this World Cup. So, don’t count West Indies out just yet.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big