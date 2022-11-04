Saturday, November 5, 2022
England vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC match | ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

By KreedOn Network
Eng vs SL dream11 prediction - KreedOn
Eng vs SL Dream11 Prediction
ENG VS SL Dream11 Prediction: We now shift to Sydney as the fierce rivals England and Sri Lanka prepare for the match 39 of the Super 12’s of the T20 World Cup 2022.

In Group 1, Sri Lanka has no realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals. Australia and England will compete for a place in the semi-finals. If England defeats Sri Lanka, they will be more likely to advance due to their higher net run rate. The English players demonstrated tenacity and commitment in defeating the Kiwis by a score of 20 runs. Sri Lanka, on the other hand hand, defeated Afghanistan by six wickets.

Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the ENG vs SL encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both ENG vs SL T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more. 

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s ENG vs SL T20 match. 

ENG vs SL ICC T20 World Cup – Match 39 | Complete Details

MatchICC T20 World Cup  – ENG vs SL
ENG vs SL Match DateSaturday, November 5, 2022.
ENG vs SL Match Time1:30 pm IST 
VenueSydney Cricket Ground

Complete match analysis by experts for ENG vs SL ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 39

Key Players in Form in ENG vs SL teams

  • England: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook
  • Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis

Weather conditions in ENG vs SL ICC T20 World Cup match 39

The weather isn’t clear and the rain might be a problem for this fixture. 

ENG vs SL T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The field at Sydney here is a batting haven with little assistance at all for bowlers. However, the boundaries are quite long. 

Toss factor in ENG vs SL T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first. 

Venue stats – Sydney Cricket Ground

  • Total T20 matches – 17
  • Matches won Batting First – 11
  • Matches won Batting second – 5
  • Average first innings score – 168
  • Highest score – 221
  • Lowest score – 101

ENG vs SL head-to-head 

  • Played: 13
  • England won: 9
  • Sri Lanka won: 4

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan. 

Probable Playing XI for ENG in ENG vs SL T20 World Cup Match 39

Jos Buttler, Alex Hales Dawid Malan, Harry Brooks, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Probable Playing XI for SL in ENG vs SL T20 World Cup Match 39

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

ENG vs SL ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 39 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1) 

Jos Butler, Kusal Mendis, Bhanukan Rajapaksa,Pathum Nissanka,Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes,Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hassaranga, Mark Wood,Chris Woakes,Maheesh Theekshana. 

ENG vs SL ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 39 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2) 

Jos Butler, Alex Hales, Bhanukan Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, D.de.Silva, Livingston, Curran, Hassaranga, Woakes, Wood, Theekshana. 

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Jos Butler: He has yet to score in this year’s World Cup. He must, however, step up to maintain the momentum for England, as the batting order spins around him.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Moeen Ali: He is a full package who can provide batting stability as well as finish innings. At the same time, he can provide some essential overs with the ball to help his team cross the finish line.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Hassaranga: His potential to support the innings and guide the Sri Lankans home has been widely acknowledged by experts and fans. On his day, he can turn the match around and carry his team to victory.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction 

Theekshana: His performances consistently result in wickets and positive results for Sri Lanka. His three wickets in the previous game were a huge boost, and he wants to keep that momentum going.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Wanindu Hassaranga 

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team 

Jos Butler

Must pick for ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction

  • Jos Butler
  • Wanindu Hassaranga 
  • Glenn Maxwell 
  • Moeen Ali
  • Kusal Mendis

Risky choices for ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction

  • Tymal Mills
  • Lahiru Kumara

Who will win today’s ENG vs SL ICC T20 World Cup match?

England are the favourites to win this fixture, who may expect a tough battle against Sri Lanka. 

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

