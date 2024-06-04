ENG vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | England vs Scotland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: In the sixth clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, England (ENG) will face off against Scotland (SCO) at the iconic Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. As the defending champions, England aim to start their campaign on a high note, while Scotland will be looking to create an upset against their formidable neighbors.

England are currently ranked 3rd in the ICC Men’s T20 Team Rankings with a rating of 254. They are in superb form, having recently dominated Pakistan in a 2-0 T20I series win. Key players to watch include Phil Salt, coming off a successful IPL stint, and Jofra Archer, making a highly anticipated comeback after injury.

Scotland are ranked 14th with a rating of 189. They have had an ordinary run in T20I cricket, losing 2 out of their last 4 completed fixtures. Captain Richie Berrington will need to step up with the bat to give Scotland a fighting chance.

ENG vs SCO ICC Men's T20 World Cup Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match ENG vs SCO, 6th Match Venue Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Tuesday, 4 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for ENG vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form ENG: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow SCO: George Munsey, Brandon McMullen, Brad Wheal Weather forecast for ENG vs SCO match Temperature: 28°C Precipitation: 18% Humidity: 81% Wind: 27 km/h Pitch conditions for ENG vs SCO The pitch at Kensington Oval is renowned for its pace, making it the fastest among the Caribbean nations. These characteristic benefits both batters and fast bowlers. Toss Factor in ENG vs SCO Teams winning the toss may prefer to bat first. ENG vs SCO Head-to-head NA T20 World Cup 2024 – ENG vs SCO Squads ENG squad : Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood SCO Squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt and Brad Wheal

Probable playing XI for England

Jos Buttler (c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood

Probable playing XI for Scotland

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Ollie Hairs, Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for ENG vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Brandon McMullen, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Watt.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Matthew Cross, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Moeen Ali, Michael Leask, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Safyaan Sharif

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Jos Buttler: Buttler has established himself as one of the premier T20I batsmen in the world, amassing 3050 runs in 107 innings at an impressive average of 35.46 and a blistering strike rate of 145.51. His career includes one century and 23 half-centuries. His proficiency in finding boundaries is evident from his 278 fours and 127 sixes, making him a vital player in any fantasy team. Also, his exceptional agility behind the stumps make him wicketkeeper pick for today’s match.

Phil Salt: Salt has scored 697 runs in 22 innings at a solid average of 34.85 and an impressive strike rate of 166.74. His T20I career includes two centuries and two half-centuries, indicating his potential to play big innings. His propensity for hitting boundaries, with 67 fours and 35 sixes, ensures that he can contribute heavily to the team’s total, making him a valuable asset in fantasy leagues.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Jonny Bairstow: Bairstow’s T20I career has been marked by consistent performances, with 1561 runs in 66 innings at an average of 30.01 and a strike rate of 137.77. Although he has not yet scored a century in this format, his 10 half-centuries highlight his ability to build substantial innings. With 137 fours and 72 sixes, his aggressive batting style can significantly boost any fantasy lineup’s scoring potential.

George Munsey: Munsey has scored 1882 at an average of 30.85 in his T20I career. He is they batter for Scotland and hence, he should get a chance in your dream team.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Moeen Ali: In T20Is, Moeen Ali has a batting average of 21.84 and a strike rate of 142.61. He has scored seven half-centuries and one century in this format. He is also a useful bowler, with an average of 24.27 and an economy rate of 7.84. Moeen has taken 111 wickets in T20Is.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Safyaan Sharif: Safyaan Sharif is a right-arm fast-medium bowler who has represented Scotland in 66 T20Is. He has taken 78 wickets at an average of 24.69 and an economy rate of 8.02. His best bowling figures are 4/24, and he has a strike rate of 18.42.

Mark Wood: This right-arm fast bowler has represented England in 29 T20Is. He has taken 47 wickets at an average of 18.42 and an economy rate of 8.36. His best bowling figures are 3/9, and he has an overall T20I career strike rate of 13.20.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Jos Buttler and George Munsey

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Sam Curran and Jos Buttler

Must Picks for ENG vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler

George Munsey

Jonny Bairstow

Phil Salt

Risky choices for ENG vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Ben Duckett

Ollie Hairs

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between England and Scotland?

England are clear favorites for this match, given their squad strength, form, and overall experience in the format. While Scotland will aim to put up a strong fight, England’s superior lineup and recent performances suggest they are likely to secure a comfortable victory in this opening clash of their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big