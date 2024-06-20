Thursday, June 20, 2024
ENG vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | England vs South Africa ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

ENG vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images
ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: The 45th Match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played between England and South Africa. In this article, we will cover ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today’s Match, ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11s, and Pitch Report.

The teams again face off in the latter stages of the competition after England won one game and took leadership of Group 2, with South Africa claiming one win to be second at this juncture; England thrashed West Indies by 8 wickets with Phil Salt and Jonny Bairstow scoring 87 and 48 runs respectively. South Africa won the game by 18 runs against the USA as Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram played the knocks of 74 and 46 runs respectively.

ENG vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match England vs South Africa, 45th Match (Super 8, Group 2)
Venue Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Friday, 21 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for ENG vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form England: Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje
Weather forecast for ENG vs SA match Temperature: 27°C

Precipitation: 13%

Humidity: 73%

Wind: 19 km/h
Pitch conditions for ENG vs SA The pitch at St Lucia has seen some high scores while both batting first and second. The average first innings score is above 170. This means a high scoring encounter is expected. Coming on to the bowling, the pitch favors both pace and spin.
Toss Factor in ENG vs SA Team winning the toss will prefer to bowl first.
ENG vs SA Head-to-head England – 12

South Africa – 12

No Result – 1
ENG vs SA Squads England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Gerald Coetzee

Probable playing XI for England

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Probable playing XI for South Africa

Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for ENG vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Heinrich Klaase, Quinton de Kock, Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Tabraiz Shamsi

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jonny Bairstow, Reeza Hendricks, Moeen Ali, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Phil Salt: So far in this tournament, Salt has scored 147 runs, the best of which came against the West Indies where he scored a blistering 87 off just 47. He can take the game away in the initial overs.

Heinrich Klaasen: Klaasen is someone who can snatch the victory out of the opponent’s jaw. In this tournament, he has scored 108 runs, majority of which came when it was required the most. In case if the top order collapses, Klaasen can stand tall and guide South Africa to a respected total.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Jonny Bairstow: Bairstow has accumulated 1655 runs in his T20I career at an average of 30.64. Also, in the last game against West Indies, Bairstow went on to score a quickfire 48 consisting of 5 fours and 2 sixes.

David Miller: Miller’s 59 against the Netherlands was really amazing, considering that it was on a tough track. He is that sort of player who can change the course of the game. Hence, he should get a place in your fantasy team.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Moeen Ali: We recommend adding Moeen Ali to your side despite his performance of 54 runs and 2 wickets in this tournament. He is an experienced all-rounder and can add value to the game.

Aiden Markram: So far in this tournament, Aiden Markram has added 77 runs with his bat along with one wicket. Though in the last game, he played a vital inning of 46 runs. He looks good to perform well against England with the and can contribute with his bowling also when needed.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer has taken 6 wickets in this T20 World Cup, and definitely he will be the ace bowler for England. He can dismantle any batting lineup on his day. He is a must-have player for your fantasy team.

Anrich Nortje: Nortje has created fear amongst the batters. He has taken 10 wickets in 5 matches of this tournament and is very economical in giving runs too, he will be a valuable player for your fantasy team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Phil Salt and Anrich Nortje

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Quinton de Kock and Jofra Archer

Must Picks for ENG vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Phil Salt
  • Adil Rashid
  • Heinrich Klaasen
  • Kagiso Rabada

Risky choices for ENG vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between England vs South Africa?

Both teams won their previous encounters, so this match should present a tight competition. The game is expected to end in South Africa’s favour in this highly competitive game.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


