Eng vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction | England Vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch, venue, pitch report

Eng vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: It’s the final match of an enthralling 3 match ODI series and all eyes are on this decider at Leeds.

England and South Africa have dominated each of their wins, making both sides able to assess what could go wrong and right from their respective sides. Now it’s the final clash where every mistake will potentially be equal to giving up the whole series.

England need this win as they have already lost an ODI series pathetically against India just before this one. South Africa, on the other side, are doing well on their mission to revamp the team out from a longing crisis.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction of the match.

Match Details of Eng vs SA match

Match England vs South Africa 3rd ODI Match Date Sunday, July 24, 2022 Match Time 3:30 pm IST Venue Headingley, Leeds

Complete Match Analysis of Eng vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Key Players in Form England: Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid -- Advertisement -- South Africa: Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Dwayne Pretorius Weather conditions in Eng vs SA match It would most probably be a rainy day like in the second ODI and there are chances that overs will be cut short again. Eng vs SA Pitch report The pitch is said to be suiting batsmen, and due to overcast conditions, fast bowlers can have a good roll. Toss factorr in Eng vs SA match Although chasing has been unsuccessful so far this series, it remains the better option after the toss at this venue. Venue ODI stats Total ODI matches -46 -- Advertisement -- Matches won Batting First – 18 Matches won Batting second – 26 Average first innings score – 229 Highest score – 351 Lowest score – 93 Eng vs SA Head to head Played: 64 Eng won: 28 SA won: 31 Squads England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey. South Africa: Keshav Maharaj (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne .

Probable Playing XI for Eng for 3rd ODI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Probable Playing XI for South Africa for 3rd ODI

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for ENG vs SA

Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Jonny Bairstow, Heinrich Klaasen, Joe Root (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Aiden Markram, Liam Livingstone, Dwaine Pretorius, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Reece Topley

Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Jonny Bairstow (c), Joe Root, Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Aiden Markram, Liam Livingstone, Dwaine Pretorius, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Reece Topley, Tabraiz Shamsi

ENG vs SA Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Jonny Birstow: One of the most destructive and dangerous batsmen in contemporary cricket. Bairstow can don any format and his wicket is the first thing SA would need.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Joe Root: Root has been in amazing form recently. He was the top scorer for England in the first ODI even though they lost the match.

Rassie van der Dussen: A stunning century to win the 1st ODI for South Africa and Rassie is on a roll.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Liam Livingstone: A cracker of a batsman for England. Liam can swing the bat really hard and that’s often handy for England.

Aiden Markram: It’s too bad that SA didn’t use Markram in the series against India but when he returned in the 1st ODI, he replicated his IPL form.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Anrich Nortje: Nortje has gradually matched Rabada as South Africa’s major fast bowler. He clinched four wickets in the 1st ODI.

Adil Rashid: An economic spell and three wickets gifted by the leg spinner was England’s key to win in the 2nd ODI as well as their lifeline in this series.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Joe Root

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Rassie van der Dussen

Must picks for Eng vs SA Dream 11 Prediction

Joe Root

Rassie van der Dussen

Jonny Bairstow

Anrich Nortje

Aiden Markram

Risky choices for Eng vs SA Dream 11 Prediction

David Miller

Jason Roy

Phil Salt

David Willey

Who will win today’s match?

It’s tough to predict a winner here. Both sides have exposed their strengths and weaknesses in the first two ODI’s. KreedOn predicts a 60-40 chance for South Africa, expecting a full 50 over game on Sunday.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports stay tuned with KreedOn.