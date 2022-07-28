Eng vs SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction | England Vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch, venue, pitch report

- Advertisement -

Eng vs SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction: A massive win for England to kick off the T20 series against SA as they defeated the Proteas by 41 runs in a high scoring encounter.

Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali joined forces to set a mammoth total of 234. South Africa in reply, despite the phenomenal knock from Tristan Stubbs and responsible innings by Reeza Hendricks, fell far short of the target.

England are one up the series and might sweep off if they win the next one at Sophia Gardens.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction of the match.

Match Details of Eng vs SA match

Eng vs SA Match England vs South Africa 2nd T20 Eng vs SA Match Date Thursday, 28 July, 2022 Eng vs SA Match Time 11 pm IST Venue Sophia Gardens

Complete Match Analysis of Eng vs SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction

Key Players in Form England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone South Africa: Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi Weather conditions in Eng vs SA A cold and cloudy day in Sophia Gardens is forecasted with the temperature hovering around 14 degree celsius. Eng vs SA Pitch Report Not a high scoring pitch as previous T20s series imply. Chasing has been comparatively successful. Toss factor in Eng vs SA match Going per the pitch, winning the toss and bowling first would be the ideal choice. Venue T20 stats Total T20 matches – 9 Matches won Batting First – 2 Matches won Batting second – 7 Average first innings score – 138 Highest score – 182 Lowest score – 89 Eng vs SA Head to head Played: 20 Eng won: 12 SA won: 9 Eng vs SA Squads England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran , Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey. South Africa: David Miller (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell

Probable Playing XI for Eng for 2nd T20

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Probable Playing XI for South Africa for 2nd T20

Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs David Miller (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi Tabraiz Shamsi

Eng vs SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Match Prediction

Todays Dream11 Team 1

Jos Buttler, Tristan Stubbs, Jonny Bairstow (c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali (vc), Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

Todays Dream Team 2

Jos Buttler, Tristan Stubbs (vc), Jonny Bairstow (c), Reeza Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali , Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Jordan

ENG vs SA Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: Henrich Klaasen usually have that one match in the series that he wins single handedly. He has the skill for that and SA needs such an innings.

Tristan Stubbs: Rather a surprising contender in fantasy league to pick but after his 28-ball 72, Stubbs need to be included.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow is in the form of his life, scoring another 90 runs in the 1st T20.

Dawid Malan: Malan has been consistent recently. English fans hope he returns to his old form.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Moeen Ali: Ali went rampant in the 1st T20 which helped England set such a huge target.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Lungi Ngidi: No one will miss out a bowler with a fifer in the previous match. Ngidi is the primary bowling pick.

Adil Rashid: Rashid can be seriously economic in the middle overs and may clinch a couple of wickets.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Jonny Bairstow

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Moeen Ali

Must picks for Eng vs SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction

Tristan Stubbs

Dawid Malan

Jonny Bairstow

Lungi Ngidi

Reeza Hendricks

Risky choices for Eng vs SA Dream 11 Prediction

Jason Roy

Rilee Rossouw

Richard Gleeson

Who will win today’s match?

KreedOn predicts a 50-50 chance in this matchup as well because of how competitive can South Africa be once they are trailing in the series.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports stay tuned with KreedOn.