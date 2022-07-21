ENG vs SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction | England vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch, venue, pitch report

- Advertisement -

ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction: England will be looking to make a comeback against South Africa. South Africa easily won the first ODI by 62 runs, denying Ben Stokes victory in his final ODI.

Both the sides are looking in good form and the team of England will definitely put their best to bounce back and get their hold back in the series.

Rassie van der Dussen’s flawless century propelled the visitors to a solid win. England, led by Jos Buttler, will now attempt a fightback in the second ODI.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction of the match by experts.

ENG vs SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction

Match Details | Where to watch Eng vs SA 2nd T20

Match ENG vs SA, – 2nd ODI ENG vs SA Match Date Friday, July 22nd, 2022 ENG vs SA Match Time 5:30 pm IST ENG vs SA Venue Old Trafford cricket stadium, England

Best dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for ENG vs SA | Today’s match prediction

Eng vs SA complete pre match analysis

Key Players in the Form ENG top performers: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root SA top performers: Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram. Weather forecast for ENG vs SA match The temperature is forecast to be approximately 18°C, with 74 per cent humidity and a breeze speed of 2 km/hr. Pitch Conditions for ENG vs SA match The Old Trafford Stadium’s pitch initially offers good batting. It also has a decent amount of rebound for pacers. Toss Factor in ENG vs SA match Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for each other. Venue stats for Eng vs SA Average first innings score – 288 Highest score – 397 Lowest score – 45 ENG Vs SA Head-to-head Matches Played: 63 Won by ENG: 28 Won by SA: 30 ENG vs SA Squads ODI ENG squad IPL 2022: Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley. SA squad IPL 2022: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen.

Probable Playing XI for ENG

Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Harry Brooks, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matty Potts

Probable Playing XI for SA

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Henrich Klassen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for ENG vs SA | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Joe Root, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Josh Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Reece Topley, Lungi Ngidi.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Harry Brooks, Anrich Nortje, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran.

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Josh Buttler: is the obvious pick here for wicket keeping department. He’ll be looking to bring his side back on this second encounter.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Rassie van der Dussen: achieved the third position in ICC ODI rankings, his career best. He made 134 runs in the previous encounter.

Aiden Markram: Both Dussen and Markram were brilliant against England. In the first ODI, Markram scored 77 runs, and he’ll be looking to keep his form for today as well.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

M.Ali: Ali’s previous encounter against SA was not up to the mark, as he made three runs and took just a single wicket. He’ll be looking to get his form back on track.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction

Anrich Nortje: with an economy of 6.15, Nortje is the obvious pick. He’ll be looking to break some stumps again.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Rassie van der Dussen

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Quinton de Kock

Must Picks for ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Rassie van der Dussen

Quinton de Kock

Aiden Markram

Risky choices for ENG vs SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction

Janson

Potts

Who will win today’s match between England and South Africa?

England definitely need to pull this one out but can expect tough competition from South Africa. Therefore we reckon South Africa to win this one again.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports stay tuned with KreedOn.