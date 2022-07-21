ENG vs SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction | England vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch, venue, pitch report

ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction: England will be looking to make a comeback against South Africa. South Africa easily won the first ODI by 62 runs, denying Ben Stokes victory in his final ODI.
Both the sides are looking in good form and the team of England will definitely put their best to bounce back and get their hold back in the series.
Rassie van der Dussen’s flawless century propelled the visitors to a solid win. England, led by Jos Buttler, will now attempt a fightback in the second ODI.
Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction of the match by experts.
ENG vs SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction
Match Details | Where to watch Eng vs SA 2nd T20
|Match
|ENG vs SA, – 2nd ODI
|ENG vs SA Match Date
|Friday, July 22nd, 2022
|ENG vs SA Match Time
|5:30 pm IST
|ENG vs SA Venue
|Old Trafford cricket stadium, England
Best dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for ENG vs SA | Today’s match prediction
Eng vs SA complete pre match analysis
|Key Players in the Form
|ENG top performers: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root
SA top performers: Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram.
|Weather forecast for ENG vs SA match
|The temperature is forecast to be approximately 18°C, with 74 per cent humidity and a breeze speed of 2 km/hr.
|Pitch Conditions for ENG vs SA match
|The Old Trafford Stadium’s pitch initially offers good batting. It also has a decent amount of rebound for pacers.
|Toss Factor in ENG vs SA match
|Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for each other.
|Venue stats for Eng vs SA
|Average first innings score – 288
Highest score – 397
Lowest score – 45
|ENG Vs SA Head-to-head
|Matches Played: 63
Won by ENG: 28
Won by SA: 30
|ENG vs SA Squads ODI
|ENG squad IPL 2022: Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.
SA squad IPL 2022: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen.
Probable Playing XI for ENG
Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Harry Brooks, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matty Potts
Probable Playing XI for SA
Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Henrich Klassen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for ENG vs SA | Today’s Match Prediction
Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1
Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Joe Root, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Josh Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Reece Topley, Lungi Ngidi.
Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2
Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Harry Brooks, Anrich Nortje, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran.
Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction
Josh Buttler: is the obvious pick here for wicket keeping department. He’ll be looking to bring his side back on this second encounter.
Dream11 Batsmen Prediction
Rassie van der Dussen: achieved the third position in ICC ODI rankings, his career best. He made 134 runs in the previous encounter.
Aiden Markram: Both Dussen and Markram were brilliant against England. In the first ODI, Markram scored 77 runs, and he’ll be looking to keep his form for today as well.
Dream11 All-rounder Prediction
M.Ali: Ali’s previous encounter against SA was not up to the mark, as he made three runs and took just a single wicket. He’ll be looking to get his form back on track.
Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction
Anrich Nortje: with an economy of 6.15, Nortje is the obvious pick. He’ll be looking to break some stumps again.
Dream11 Captain Prediction
Rassie van der Dussen
Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction
Quinton de Kock
Must Picks for ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction
- Rassie van der Dussen
- Quinton de Kock
- Aiden Markram
Risky choices for ENG vs SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction
- Janson
- Potts
Who will win today’s match between England and South Africa?
England definitely need to pull this one out but can expect tough competition from South Africa. Therefore we reckon South Africa to win this one again.